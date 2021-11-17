BC health officials announce 324 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 324 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 213,682.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,380 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 379 individuals are currently in hospital, 109 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 108 new cases, 1,221 total active cases

108 new cases, 1,221 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 60 new cases, 492 total active cases

60 new cases, 492 total active cases Interior Health: 50 new cases, 622 total active cases

50 new cases, 622 total active cases Northern Health: 73 new cases, 507 total active cases

73 new cases, 507 total active cases Island Health: 33 new cases, 479 total active cases

33 new cases, 479 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been seven COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,281 deaths in BC. This includes two deaths in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, two in Northern Health, and one in Island Health.

To date, 91.2% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 87.4% have received their second dose.

From November 9 to November 15, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 60.8% of cases, and from November 2 to November 15, they accounted for 71.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 9 to November 15) – Total 3,133



Not vaccinated: 1,755 (56%)

Partially vaccinated: 149 (4.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,229 (39.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 2 to 15) – Total 342



Not vaccinated: 219 (64%)

Partially vaccinated: 27 (7.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 96 (28.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 9 to November 15)

Not vaccinated: 223.3

Partially vaccinated: 62.7

Fully vaccinated: 27.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 2 to 15)