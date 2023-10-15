Extreme rainfall may hit parts of BC this week 

This week, two weather systems from other parts of the world will usher moisture toward the province and cause what weather experts call an “atmospheric river.”

The Weather Network explained there are two streams of moisture moving in — Typhoon Bolaven and moisture from the Hawaiian Islands.

“Typhoon Bolaven, once a mighty storm with winds equivalent to a Category 5 storm, is in the final stages of its life this weekend. The storm is rapidly falling apart as it climbs north in latitude and interacts with the jet stream,” the network explained. “The former typhoon’s remnant moisture will stream toward Canada’s West Coast this week, joining forces with another slug of tropical moisture that originated down in Hawaii.”

While it’s too soon to say which region of BC will be most impacted, The Weather Network said models suggest “we could see problematic rainfall totals for some areas by the middle of this week.”

“These two plumes of evaporated paradise will qualify as an atmospheric river judging by the amount of moisture pushing into the region—and quite an impactful one, at that. This could qualify as a Category 4 atmospheric river.”

This means an atmospheric river could cause some hazards like flooding.

“Forecasters have medium confidence that the heaviest rainfall will remain north of the Lower Mainland, affecting western Vancouver Island and the Sunshine and Central coasts,” the network added.

While it’s a good idea to check the forecast throughout the week since the next few days may be a little unpredictable — even fpr weather experts.

As of Sunday afternoon, the forecast shows Monday could deliver the most rain this week.

Vancouver can expect about 20 to 25 mm of rain on Monday and 15 to 20 mm the next day. The rain is expected to taper down Wednesday before we see a bit of sun Thursday.

The warmest day of the week is expected to be Thursday at 18 °C.

It may be a mainly cloudy day Friday but it is expected to stay dry.

Next weekend, however, the rain may return but could deliver less than 5 mm on Saturday and Sunday.