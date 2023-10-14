NewsWeatherPhotos

Did you see it?: Annular solar eclipse makes appearance over cloudy BC skies

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Oct 14 2023, 8:55 pm
Did you see it?: Annular solar eclipse makes appearance over cloudy BC skies
@infinitegrids1/X

The clouds didn’t stop folks across BC from catching a glimpse of the annular solar eclipse on Saturday morning.

The “rare celestial occurrence” crossed North, Central, and South America and was viewable in parts of the US.

However, BC was expected to have some of the best views of the eclipse in Canada.

This eclipse in particular produced a “ring of fire” effect that was caused by the moon passing over the sun and not entirely blocking the star.

According to Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU), there are two to five eclipses that occur each year but only those along the path of an eclipse can see it, so this was definitely a unique opportunity for space enthusiasts.

Here are some amazing shots of the annular solar eclipse as it made an appearance over BC skies this morning. It seems that folks on Vancouver Island definitely got the best views!

 

Unfortunately, many folks hoping to catch a glimpse of the eclipse were unable to do so, due to the cloudy skies that were quite heavy over the Metro Vancouver region in particular.

Our very own Daily Hive editor Kenneth Chan was out of luck, along with others.

Were you able to view the partial eclipse today? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Amir Ali. 

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
+ Weather
+ Photos
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop