The clouds didn’t stop folks across BC from catching a glimpse of the annular solar eclipse on Saturday morning.

The “rare celestial occurrence” crossed North, Central, and South America and was viewable in parts of the US.

However, BC was expected to have some of the best views of the eclipse in Canada.

This eclipse in particular produced a “ring of fire” effect that was caused by the moon passing over the sun and not entirely blocking the star.

According to Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU), there are two to five eclipses that occur each year but only those along the path of an eclipse can see it, so this was definitely a unique opportunity for space enthusiasts.

Here are some amazing shots of the annular solar eclipse as it made an appearance over BC skies this morning. It seems that folks on Vancouver Island definitely got the best views!

Today's solar eclipse from my back yard in Victoria, BC. It reached 78% coverage here on Vancouver Island 🙂#SolarEclipse #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/cpLYPqQ8q9 — Lucky Budd (@lucky_budd) October 14, 2023

What a great morning of eclipse chasing from Whistler, BC especially when the clouds parted right on ‘Q’ as the partially eclipsed sun over Whistler Mountain @GoWhistler @TamithaSkov #EclipseSolar pic.twitter.com/oWxKxOJGp4 — David McColm (@davidlmccolm) October 14, 2023

The solar eclipse as seen from my patio in Victoria, BC. Still visible through the clouds. 🤩 #yyj pic.twitter.com/vwq3oPAgEd — Sandy Heimlich-Hall (@tvnewsjunkie) October 14, 2023

My Solar eclipse slivers thru the clouds in Cloverdale BC #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/QNwcLF74WL — Rebbekka Kovach (@rebbekka) October 14, 2023

Unfortunately, many folks hoping to catch a glimpse of the eclipse were unable to do so, due to the cloudy skies that were quite heavy over the Metro Vancouver region in particular.

Our very own Daily Hive editor Kenneth Chan was out of luck, along with others.

Full extent of the solar eclipse in Vancouver… right about now. pic.twitter.com/p7daNAtajw — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) October 14, 2023

Don’t think we’re going to see the solar eclipse today That’s Vancouver livin pic.twitter.com/iJnifF7a9s — Alex Hart (@IHartSports_) October 14, 2023

With files from Amir Ali.