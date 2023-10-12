How a "super typhoon" will impact the weather in BC this month

October has been a mixed bag of weather so far in BC, which is more or less typical for this time of year, but how might a “super typhoon” change things for the west coast?

The Weather Network says that the recurving typhoon east of Japan will result in a ridge over Western Canada.

For BC residents, the impacts of this typhoon will lead to a bit of a break from the damp weather.

“Ridges don’t lead to much exciting weather, but BC can expect mild, dry, and above seasonal weather for the middle of October.”

While temperatures aren’t currently forecast to get warmer than they were last October, when BC saw record-breaking heat, it’ll still be warmer and drier than usual.

Over the next week, The Weather Network predicts that Vancouver will see an average temperature of around 17˚C, with some periods of rain.

The 14-day trend suggests temperatures are going to dip significantly beginning Saturday, October 21.

“Super Typhoon Bolaven swirls off the coast of Asia, but its track will have more of an impact on North America than its neighbouring coastline.”

While it isn’t known how long this pattern will hold, The Weather Network suggests we could see the impacts of this typhoon lingering into Halloween.