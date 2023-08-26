Extreme fire risk leads to closure of popular Metro Vancouver forest

A fire chief in a Metro Vancouver community has ordered the closure of a forest due to fire risk.

Starting on Thursday, August 24, extreme fire risk has closed the Mission Municipal Forest. The closure will affect users of the Stave West Forest and Recreation Area, Hunter Road, Red and Bear Mountain, and BC Hydro boat launch.

Only those who are going to designated, reserved campsites will be allowed in the area.

“As we have all witnessed in recent days, the risk of wildfire in interface areas has never been more real and present,” said Mayor Paul Horn in an update on the City’s website.

“Here in Mission, our forest constitutes literally half of our community and countless people would be displaced or adversely affected by a wildfire. Indeed, this area provides both drinking water and electricity to many local homes, so any harm to the area would have a long-lasting effect.”

The closure will be in place for the foreseeable future. The City said that enforcement will be in place and those who don’t follow closures and fire bans may be fined.

“With our provincial resources stretched to their limits and water in diminishing supply, it makes sense for our community to take the unusual measure of closing access to the Florence Lake FSR,” Horn said. “This road is the most travelled forest service road in all of BC, so we don’t take this decision lightly. Our staff will work closely with the Province in monitoring conditions and updating the closure. We will open the road as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Mission isn’t the only Metro Vancouver community that’s made moves to limit public access to forests. Recently, the Village of Lions Bay announced it would close public parking lots by trailheads, a decision that was criticized by outdoor enthusiasts.

Around this time last year, an abandoned campfire sparked a large wildfire in Mission.