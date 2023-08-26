Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Paris are just $602 right now

If your summer was meh, there’s still time to make your fall unforgettable. There are cheap flights to Paris from Vancouver right now, and if you want to galavant in Europe eating croissants and wandering through art galleries, you need to dust off your passport.

According to YVR Deals, WestJet just dropped the price of its off-season flights from Vancouver to Paris.

While most cheap flights have at least one stop in Calgary on the way and a 90-minute layover each way, it’s still a rare chance to save big on your flights.

Most of the flights are in October, November, and Early December this year, so if you have an extra week off, this travel deal could be the perfect excuse to be spontaneous.

How to get the flight deal

Use Kayak or Skyscanner and look for a flight from Vancouver (YVR) to Paris (CDG). You will have to play around with date combinations to find the cheapest flights.

Here are some dates that Chris Myden at YVR Deals recommends:

October

October 20 to November 1, 8, 15, 22

October 23 to November 1, 8, 15, 22

October 27 to November 8, 10, 15, 17, 22

October 31 to November 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24

November

November 2 to 15, 22

November 5 to 15, 22

November 7 to 15, 22

November 9 to 22

November 12 to 22, 24

November 14 to 22, 24

November 19 to December 1, 6, 7, 8

November 21 to December 1, 6, 7, 8

November 23 to December 1, 6, 7,

November 26 to December 6, 7, 8

November 28 to December 6, 7, 8

Will you be booking a last-minute romantic getaway to the city of lights?