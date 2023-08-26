Air quality advisory continues in Metro Vancouver this weekend

An air quality advisory first announced on Friday, August 25 continues to be in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

On Saturday, the Metro Vancouver Regional District announced that it was continuing the advisory due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter that are expected to last until there is a change in the weather.

“The fine particulate matter is primarily due to smoke from wildfires burning throughout BC and Washington,” the district said.

Due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter, primarily due to wildfire smoke, the air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will continue. For more information, visit: https://t.co/KUa38MWzHt pic.twitter.com/LpcuF2LH4Q — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) August 26, 2023

It’s another hazy August day in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, and as smoke is filling the skies, there is now an official air quality advisory in place.

Wildfire smoke concentrations can vary across the different regions due to changes in wind, temperature, and wildfires.

For information on real-time air quality, you can check the Metro Vancouver AirMap. On Saturday afternoon, the AirMap showed that the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) showed a moderate risk in Vancouver and a very high risk in the Eastern Fraser Valley.

The air quality isn’t expected to improve much over the next 24 hours, according to AirMap.

Vancouver and Seattle remain in the top 10 list of cities with the worst air quality this weekend.

How to deal with the smoke

The Metro Vancouver Regional District advises folks to postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity when fine particulate matter and ozone concentrations are high, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable.

The risks are far higher for children, older adults, and folks with underlying conditions like asthma, lung diseases, heart diseases, outdoor workers, under-housed people, and pregnant people. Air pollution can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, and alter immune function, according to the BCCDC.

Because it’s still summer and we’re experiencing warm temperatures, it’s also important to stay cool and hydrated, seeking relief in air-conditioned and HEPA-filtered spaces.

You can check the BCCDC wildfire fact sheets for additional health information, and stay tuned to any air quality updates from the Metro Vancouver Regional District as they come.