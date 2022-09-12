Abandoned campfire sparks large wildfire in Mission, BC (PHOTOS)

The City of Mission is pointing to an abandoned campfire as the culprit behind a sizeable wildfire in Stave West.

Stave West is a campground near the Hayward Lake Recreation Area.

A tweet from the City of Mission states that the fire started in Stave West at the 20-21 km mark sometime over the weekend. The fire is estimated to be approximately five to six hectares in size.

According to the Stave West website, a campfire ban has been in place since August 3 and the City of Mission suggests the wildfire was first reported as an abandoned campfire.

Last night and through to the morning, @mission_fire attended a wildfire in Stave West at the 20-21 km mark. Estimated size is 5-6 ha. Stay clear of the area, as active fire operations will be happening throughout the day. The fire was first reported as an abandoned campfire. pic.twitter.com/OKJNDGHgon — City of Mission (@Mission_BC) September 11, 2022

While the wildfire is now contained, Mission Fire Chief Mark Goddard told Daily Hive that the BC Wildfire Service is still on the scene working on the fire.

According to the BC Wildfire Dashboard, there have been 1,489 wildfires this year, with 60 occurring in the last seven days. There are currently 193 active wildfires.

Many parts of BC have been under an air quality advisory due to wildfires in different regions and Environment Canada has continued that advisory today.