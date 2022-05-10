Vancouver nightlife destination the first in Canada to accept cryptocurrency

A Vancouver venue that has previously hosted music luminaries such as Machine Gun Kelly and Drake is using blockchain technology to change the nightlife game.

Ensō, located near BC Place in the former Harbour Event Centre, announced that it would be the first venue in Canada to accept cryptocurrency for table services starting on the Victoria Day long weekend in May.

According to Ensō CEO Stanley Ho, accepting cryptocurrency is a part of the venue’s mission of innovation.

“Our team has been observing cryptocurrency for a while, and we will be one of the first innovators in the world. We dare to be different,” Ho told Daily Hive. “Bottle service is essentially a way for you to get your own private section at our venue, so you have a place to sit, drink and have a great time with your friends and others.

“Enso will look into ticket payment and merchandise sales in the future when there is further mass adoption for cryptocurrency in the world.”

Ho reached out to local crypto influencer Mason Versluis for insight on crypto as Ensō began planning this update to their payment options.

“The Ensō Event Centre being the first event space in Canada to accept crypto as a form of payment is very cool and also a very smart move,” said Versluis. “This shows that they are ahead of the curve and also proves cryptocurrencies can be used as a viable form of payment.

“It is a big deal because other event centres may see this and also start accepting crypto, which in turn helps the overall adoption of cryptocurrencies in Canada.”

The venue has gone through major renovations and upgrades since Ho launched Ensō in September 2021. The events centre has two unique spaces: the main room with a brand new arcade area and a trendy whiskey lounge built upstairs.

Ensō also boasts state-of-the-art lights, and an LED visual sound system to take upcoming performances by Grammy Award Winner Imanbek or Swedish hardstyle duo Wasted Penguinz to the next level.

Ho, who has been an event producer since the 90s and was a partner of the Harbour Event Centre, is excited for guests to come and experience the space.

“Going into work every day knowing that I have the opportunity to work with the Neptune Group to produce events, grow artists and work with an amazing team has been a rewarding experience,” added Ho.

Ensō has also launched its brand new weekly Funktion Fridays hosted by KISS Radio and Daily Hive, with $5 highballs and the best hip hop, EDM and top 40 hits. The events centre will also be announcing its Summer Dreams outdoor series soon.