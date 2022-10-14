Four of the most expensive and luxurious Vancouver rentals (PHOTOS)

Vancouver is the most expensive place to rent in Canada, but the rentals discussed in this story are far beyond what most might deem “expensive.”

Luxury rentals are most certainly a thing, and prices can go as high as 10 times the average rent in the city. A similar story we wrote last month included a rental that was $25,000 per month!

Looking at expensive Vancouver rentals, we don’t get relatively as high in this post. The listings are courtesy of Zoocasa.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house includes 2,850 sq ft of space for $15,000 per month. The home is located in Kitsilano, just minutes away from Kits Beach by foot.

Listed by Prompton Real Estate Services, this home features many fun and unique amenities, like a towel warmer in each bathroom and remote-controlled window treatments.

The kitchen is gorgeous, and the home seems to be going with the all-white everything design philosophy.

On the third floor, the primary bedroom features French doors, which open to a private balcony, “spoiling you with breathtaking views of the ocean and mountains.”

If a killer view is what you’re after, #5607 at 1289 Hornby Street will tickle your fancy.

For $12,000, you get three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms with 1,624 sq ft of space. Views include English Bay, UBC, Point Grey and False Creek.

Listed by Macdonald Realty, the unit includes two balconies, Gaggeneau appliances, Italian marble, and hardwood flooring. In addition, the bathrooms featured heated floors, which everyone needs to experience at least once in their life.

The building also includes a gym, pool, sauna, hot tub and yoga studio. There is also a lounge and multiple music rooms.

Located on 1163 West Cordova Street is a stunning townhome that you can rent for $11,900 monthly.

Listed by Prompton Real Estate Services, this townhome includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The renter will be spoiled by floor-to-ceiling windows, a gas fireplace and beautiful water views.

The kitchen includes top-of-the-line appliances, including a built-in espresso machine and a sub-zero fridge.

Listed by Dexter Property Management, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home features 1,816 sq ft of space with a huge patio. The listing suggests this condo could accommodate “house-sized furniture.”

The home also features a large living room and a “roomy dining room.”

The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.

The home is located in the West Side Kerrisdale neighbourhood, near many local bakeries and restaurants, including Ryan Reynolds’s favourite, Minerva’s Restaurant.

Which of these homes would you rent if you had the moolah? Let us know in the comments.