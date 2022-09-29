If you’re okay with making some sacrifices, it isn’t impossible to find affordable spaces in Vancouver, some of which are included on this list of the five cheapest homes this September, according to Roomvu.

Housing affordability is something many BC and Vancouver residents are often concerned about. While these homes aren’t fully detached houses but apartments, they’re a good starting point.

While you’re not going to get a four-bedroom place with tons of square footage without spending millions, you can still find something humble and accommodating for some of your needs, even in downtown Vancouver.

Kicking off this affordable list with the cheapest Vancouver listing is 405-1251 Cardero Street, located near English Bay and Davie Street, listed by Ben Kay.

Unit 405 is a corner suite, which offers one bedroom and a bathroom with 589 sq ft.

While the property was built in 1966, the interior looks relatively fresh, though the flooring definitely has retro vibes.

This unit also offers a small balcony, and the entire unit looks much more spacious than 598 sq ft. The kitchen is a bit tight, with room for a small fridge conveniently tucked into a kitchen nook.

Same building, different unit, 905-1251 offers slightly less square footage for a bit more in price.

Listed by Angie Kirk, this unit offers carpeted floors (yeah, carpet!), a slightly more spacious kitchen, and a more modern feel overall.

Unit 905 also offers a balcony, which might be slightly larger than the last unit on the list. The listing suggests bringing renovation ideas to the purchase. Sadly, no pets are allowed.

For just $1,000 more than the previous unit on this list, you get much more space (629 sq ft) in a one-bed and bath home listed by Dwayne Launt.

The north-facing suite is located near glorious Main Street and gets “an abundance of sun,” according to the listing. The kitchen also seems relatively modern, with newer appliances and finishings.

It’s also a super transit-accessible spot.

Listed by Brad Pacaud, this unit may offer the best views out of all of the cheapest Vancouver homes.

Photos also show an immaculately decorated interior that highlights what may be possible with limited space.

This “designer junior” one-bedroom unit is located in another building built in 1966, offering one bathroom, a breakfast bar, quartz counters and a jetted bathtub.

It also offers stainless steel appliances and a highly-coveted dishwasher. The location is also perfect, right in the heart of the West End, within walking distance of all of Vancouver’s beautiful nature.

Listed by Daniel Yang, the final home on this list resides in beautiful Mount Pleasant, one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

The listing states that 207-2142 Carolina Street is a beautiful starter unit surrounded by lush landscapes. It offers 400 sq ft and one bathroom.

The unit offers a private balcony and a unique floor plan that accommodates a home’s necessities. Pictures do seem to indicate it may be a little tight on space.

The building itself has been well-maintained.

Do any of these “cheap” Vancouver homes tickle your fancy? Let us know why or why not in the comments.