6 casual Vancouver restaurants every vegetarian should try

This article was written for Daily Hive by Jill Von Sprecken.

There’s no shortage of veggie-forward restaurants in Vancouver. There are some great casual spots in town that deliver plant-based goods – whether you like it deep-fried, saucy, or smothered in gravy.

We promise even carnivores won’t miss the meat at these spots.

Here are six casual Vancouver restaurants that every vegetarian should try.

Most of the menu at this plant-based eatery is vegan, thanks to the “ish” sauce (an alternative to fish sauce), a plant-based shrimp dupe, and meatless pho broth. All that to say: this popular spot isn’t shy on flavour. The papaya salad and daikon cakes are perfect for take-out at the beach. But if you eat in, there are cocktails, too.

Address: 1269 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Address: 1392 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-225-8349

No list of casual vegetarian restaurants in Vancouver is complete without mentioning Virtuous Pie. The base for these vegan pizzas is pretty basic: hand-stretched dough and nut cheeses. But the toppings are on the wild side. Buffalo cauliflower and bulgogi shreds bring the heat, while curried tofu, blue-cheese drizzle and pickled carrots bring the flavour. Dairy-free ice cream rounds out the menu.

Address: 583 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-0060

Address: 3339 Shrum Lane, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-1060

Vietnamese banh mis are the main attraction at these small unassuming sandwich shops. Not strictly a vegetarian restaurant, Ba Le has the usual banh mi offerings alongside a number of veggie options. Vegan “beef” steak and lemongrass “chicken” are served on fresh crusty baguettes, with all the jalapeňos and pickled vegetables that you expect on a Vietnamese sub.

Address: 691 E. Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-9566

Address: 701 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-0088

Comfort food is on the menu here. Although probably not quite how mom used to make it – there’s a plant-based twist. And while there are healthy options, this popular spot absolves all assumptions that vegan equals salad. Think burgers topped with mac ’n’ cheez, flavour-packed bowls with ginger “beef,” and miso gravy–topped poutine.

Address: 12 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1111

Address: 1165 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1165

Address: 4288 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1010

If you haven’t tried Chickpea, add it to your list of casual vegetarian restaurants to try. What began as a food truck expanded to a brick-and-mortar location on Main Street. The Middle Eastern flavours include an incredibly creamy hummus, plant-based labneh, crunchy falafel, and shakshuka. Or try something less traditional, like the chickpea fries (a must-order) or the spicy halloumi burger. Take it to go, or eat in.

Address: 4298 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-0602

For those on plant-based diets, there is nothing worse than being restricted to kappa and avocado rolls when sushi cravings hit. This laid-back spot has you covered. While not strictly vegan, they have a completely separate vegan menu. It includes marinated tomato nigiri that doubles as red tuna, as well as avocado oshi sushi that is pressed, flame-seared and finished with an aburi sauce.

Address: 4346 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-9975

