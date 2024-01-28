FoodFood NewsCanadaGrocery

Loblaws is under fire for its wild food pricing — again

Irish Mae Silvestre
Jan 28 2024, 5:34 pm
Loblaws is under fire for its wild food pricing — again
Another day, another Loblaws product pricing fiasco that has people wondering: what were they thinking?

This time, it happened on two separate occasions when shoppers highlighted the odd prices of products at the store.

On January 27, X user Devan Marr shared a photo of canned coconut milk retailing for $5 for two. Not a bad deal, right? However, a closer look reveals that individual cans of coconut milk are actually selling for $2.29, which means it would actually be nearly 10% more expensive to buy two cans.

Loblaws was quick to respond, to Marr’s post, stating, “We can confirm this is an error.”


According to Marr, he was shopping at a Loblaws in downtown Toronto when he spotted the questionable deal. But that wasn’t the end of it — Marr also pointed out other errors.

In a tweet, Loblaws, replied that it will “review this further.”

Other X users shared their own experiences while shopping at Loblaws.

Of course, people had a lot to say about the “wild Loblaws’ sales.”

However, one user pointed out that the issue isn’t the inconsistent pricing — it’s the fact that Canadians have to be more diligent about checking prices.

In another incident, a $10 container of sliced oranges put the supermarket chain under the magnifying glass yet again.

One X user did the math and jokingly argued that it was “a bargain.”

What are your thoughts on these pricing issues?

