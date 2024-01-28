Loblaws is under fire for its wild food pricing — again

Another day, another Loblaws product pricing fiasco that has people wondering: what were they thinking?

This time, it happened on two separate occasions when shoppers highlighted the odd prices of products at the store.

On January 27, X user Devan Marr shared a photo of canned coconut milk retailing for $5 for two. Not a bad deal, right? However, a closer look reveals that individual cans of coconut milk are actually selling for $2.29, which means it would actually be nearly 10% more expensive to buy two cans.

So, let me get this straight. @LoblawsON, it’s $2.29 for one, but $5 for two? So it costs ~10% more to buy them together? Have fun with this @blogTO pic.twitter.com/mBmMwDAkm1 — Devan Marr (@CoffeeShopNomad) January 27, 2024

Loblaws was quick to respond, to Marr’s post, stating, “We can confirm this is an error.”

Hello Devan, thank you for bringing this to our attention. We can confirm this is an error. Can you please share the store location? We’d like to review this appropriately. — Loblaws (@LoblawsON) January 27, 2024



According to Marr, he was shopping at a Loblaws in downtown Toronto when he spotted the questionable deal. But that wasn’t the end of it — Marr also pointed out other errors.

Lakeshore and Leslie in Toronto.

Also “fun” fact your Jumbo Raisin Bran is also more per 100g than the regular sized. So that feels a little counter intuitive. — Devan Marr (@CoffeeShopNomad) January 27, 2024

In a tweet, Loblaws, replied that it will “review this further.”

Other X users shared their own experiences while shopping at Loblaws.

Just did the same confusing math when buying flowers today. Gerber daisies were $1.99 each or a bunch of five for $10.99. I’m sorry, what? — Karen Mason (@Kmason10) January 28, 2024

Had a similar situation last summer at a store in Nova Scotia – it was $1.29 each or 2 for $4. I had to do a double take to make sure I did not misread it. I naturally picked the $1.29 each. I asked the cashier to validate that was the price – she did. 🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ — Michele Sparling 🏒🚲🥾✈️ (@HRisInnovative) January 28, 2024

Of course, people had a lot to say about the “wild Loblaws’ sales.”

Those wild Loblaws sales. I lurve when they raise a price and put a sale tag on the item. — Jamie Gilcig (@cwfreenews) January 27, 2024

Gosh, I’m really rethinking buying 10 now… — FrankFencepost (@FrankFencepost6) January 28, 2024

However, one user pointed out that the issue isn’t the inconsistent pricing — it’s the fact that Canadians have to be more diligent about checking prices.

So you pointed out a math error. Congratulations. The real story is that you, unlike most Canadians, pay attention when shopping. — Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker (@Martyupnorth_2) January 28, 2024

In another incident, a $10 container of sliced oranges put the supermarket chain under the magnifying glass yet again.

Loblaws cuts up Oranges and sells them for $10 pic.twitter.com/TVgBuxCA7u — Hussein E (@therealhebrahim) January 27, 2024

One X user did the math and jokingly argued that it was “a bargain.”

Worth it! Lets break it down, Orange 80c

Chefs Knife $20

Cutting Board $20

Labour $16

Single Use Plastic Container – $2

Label – $1

Refrigerator Time – $3

Not staining your hands with orange zest – Priceless It’s a bargain. — José Custódio de Faria (@Abade_Faria) January 27, 2024

He’s right. Cutting your own oranges is for peasants. — Stanley Steamer (@TrevorKWallace) January 27, 2024

What are your thoughts on these pricing issues?