Ex-Canucks goalie Spencer Martin has a new team after waiver claim

Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin has found a new NHL home. The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes earlier today.

The goalie was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL by the Columbus Blue Jackets yesterday. However, the Hurricanes picked up the player before he could make it there.

The Hurricanes have already had four goalies play for them this season and have struggled to find reliable play in the crease. Of the three goalies that have played at least one full game, none of them have a save percentage over .905%.

So far this season, Martin has not fared much better than the Hurricanes’ current options. He has a 3.65 goals-against average and a .887% save percentage. His record for the Blue Jackets is a weak 3-8-1.

Martin played a total of 35 games for the Canucks over two seasons. He broke onto the scene in 2021-22 when he played six games at the NHL level. Martin was spectacular, finishing with a 3-0-3 record, a 1.74 goals-against average, and a .950% save percentage.

For the 2022-23 season, Martin was handed a much larger role. He finished the year with 29 games played but his numbers took quite a hit. His goals-against-average jumped to 3.99 and his save percentage dropped to .871%.

The goalie was placed on waivers by the Canucks in September 2023 and subsequently claimed by the Blue Jackets.