Canucks on pace to equal franchise-record point total set by 2011 team

The Vancouver Canucks are red-hot and not showing any signs of slowing down. With last night’s 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the Canucks are now on pace for 117 points, the same number they recorded during the 2010-11 season.

The #Canucks are now on pace for 117 points, the same point total as their franchise-best season in 2010-11. — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 19, 2024

The team needed just a power play goal from Elias Pettersson and a second-period marker from Dakota Joshua to start their five-game home stand with a gutsy win. Thatcher Demko turned away 20 of 21 shots to record his 23rd victory of the season.

EP40 with a laser like clockwork ⏰ pic.twitter.com/ZvIGy5Hh4A — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 19, 2024

The Canucks now have 64 total points in 45 games. They became the first NHL team to reach the 30-win mark, a milestone that they did not achieve until March 18 last season.

“I think we’re working for each other every day,” Joshua said about the team’s success after the big victory. “It makes it a lot easier and it’s fun to come to work and it’s fun to play in this building.”

There is a seven-point difference between the Canucks and the second-place Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division. That’s the largest cushion for any division leader across the entire league.

Andrei Kuzmenko didn’t play a single shift in the third period against the Coyotes as he ended up back in head coach Rick Tocchet’s doghouse. The winger has zero points and just 15 shots in eight games played this month

The Canucks also reclaimed pole position in the NHL standings with this win over the Coyotes. They have a one-point lead on the Boston Bruins, although they rank third in the league by points percentage.

The team plays its next game on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The two teams have already played once this season, a 5-2 win for the Leafs. If the Canucks get two points from Saturday’s game, they will officially be on pace for the best season in franchise history.