Ex-Canucks goalie Spencer Martin on the move again

Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin is on the move, but his destination is not yet known.

The Columbus Blue Jackets put the 28-year-old netminder on waivers this morning, with the intent of assigning him to their AHL team, the Cleveland Monsters. But he may not make it there.

NEWS: #CBJ have loaned D David Jiricek to @monstershockey and placed G Spencer Martin on waivers for the purpose of assignment to @TheAHL club.https://t.co/V7zyL1NDH8 — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 18, 2024

Martin has played the entirety of this season in the NHL, compiling a 3-8-1 record and a .887 save percentage in 10 starts with Columbus. The emergence of Daniil Tarasov has moved Martin down the depth chart, as Elvis Merzlikins is also still in the fold.

The question now is, will Martin clear?

The waiver wire was how Columbus acquired Martin in the first place, claiming him from the Canucks back in September.

Multiple teams have stockpiled goalies this season, afraid to send them through waivers for fear of losing them for nothing.

Unlike goalies such as Jack Campbell and Ilya Samsonov, who passed through waivers unclaimed earlier this season, Martin doesn’t have an onerous contract, with just one year left on his current deal paying him $762,500.