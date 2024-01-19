It was not all sunshine and rainbows for Jim Rutherford at today’s press conference for his new contract extension. The Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations also had to answer tough questions, including some about winger Andrei Kuzmenko.

“I don’t know what we do more than what the coaching staff has been doing. Tocch has worked with him and other parts of the coaching have worked with him. He’s lost his confidence. He’s a good player and he can score,” Rutherford said about the winger at Rogers Arena this morning. “There’s no doubt in my mind, whether it’s in Vancouver or another NHL city, he will score. But it’s tough, it’s a tough game.”

Kuzmenko spent the entire third period of last night’s victory over the Arizona Coyotes stapled to the bench. He did not play a single second over the full 20 minutes. It’s the latest in what has become a trend throughout this season.

Rutherford’s comments, specifically the use of “whether it’s in Vancouver or another NHL city,” sure seem to suggest that the Russian winger could be on the move before the trade deadline.

It’s been widely reported that the Canucks are looking to add another top-six forward through the trade market. Offloading Kuzmenko’s $5.5 million salary would help facilitate any transaction.

The 27-year-old has scored eight goals and added 11 assists for 19 points in 38 games this year. He’s on pace to score fewer than 20 goals, far off the 39 he managed last season.

“When you have confidence, everything just feels good, and it goes right, like it did last year for him,” Rutherford explained to the media on Friday morning. “When you lose your confidence and you start pressing, then it’s hard. I just believe that’s where he’s at right now.”

Elias Pettersson contract update

Rutherford also answered questions on a variety of other topics, including contract negotiations with superstar Elias Pettersson.

“We can wait. I’ll say the obvious, we keep saying it over and over, we really want him to stay,” said Rutherford about the Swedish centre. “He’s a very special player, he’s very important to the Canucks, and he’s very important to the city.”

Pettersson will be a restricted free agent this summer and thus unable to test the open market. The Canucks will be able to offer a one-year, $8.82 million qualifying offer.

“He can’t walk at the end of the season. That’s the position that we’ve taken, and we’ve taken it very comfortably, so there’s nobody getting anxious here,” said the president of hockey operations. “Come the offseason, things will get a lot more serious if in fact the situation gets to that point.”

Rutherford reflects on the Bruce Boudreau situation

One of the only controversial moments of Rutherford’s tenure with the Canucks thus far was how last season’s coaching change was handled. The firing of former bench boss Bruce Boudreau was really drawn out and led to some emotional moments.

Rutherford shared some insight on the situation, as well as why the swap was made.

“To make this as simple as I can and as respectful as I can, Bruce had a way that he wanted to play, that worked for him over his career, and the organization had a different way that we wanted the team to play. That’s why the change was made.”

“We had total faith in Jim, the way he handled it,” said Francesco Aquilini, backing up Rutherford.

The coaching change has worked wonders for the Canucks, who are currently in first place in the NHL. Rick Tocchet is a leading candidate to win the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year.

