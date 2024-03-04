Canucks among teams after Guentzel ahead of trade deadline: report

The Vancouver Canucks have already made a big move ahead of the trade deadline, but they could soon make an even bigger one.

Canucks management got the jump on the March 8 trade deadline in late January, acquiring Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames. They gave up multiple assets to get it done, including Andrei Kuzmenko, a first-round draft pick, and promising defence prospect Hunter Brzustewicz.

Are the Canucks prepared to give up more future assets to get Jake Guentzel?

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the Canucks are one of at least six teams in pursuit of Guentzel, the top forward available ahead of the trade deadline. LeBrun also mentioned the Vegas Golden Knights having an interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins sniper.

The sense is the Penguins after that road trip have a very clear sense of what needs to be done before Friday's deadline. And charting a course accordingly. Exploring all options with view to bolster the club for the future. Hearing there's 6-plus legit suitors for Guentzel, VGK… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2024

The Penguins are 10 points out of a playoff spot and are expected to be sellers ahead of Friday’s deadline. Guentzel, a 29-year-old pending unrestricted free agent, is an intriguing piece.

Guentzel is having another strong season, with 52 points (22-30-52) in 50 games. A consistent scorer since entering the league in 2016-17, Guentzel’s playoff numbers are even better than his regular season numbers. The Omaha, Nebraska, native has 466 points (219-247-466) in 503 career regular season games, but is a point-a-game player in the postseason, with 58 points (34-24-58) in 58 games. His playoff resume also includes a Stanley Cup championship during his rookie season in 2017 when Rick Tocchet was a Penguins assistant coach.

It’s not hard to draw a line connecting the Penguins star to Canucks management. And Vancouver has a spot ready-made for Guentzel on Elias Pettersson’s wing.

But do the Canucks have what it takes to get a deal done?

The Penguins prefer prospects to draft picks in a Guentzel trade, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The Canucks might have to include a top prospect like Jonathan Lekkerimäki to get a deal done, and that’s a steep price for a team that doesn’t have a deep prospect pool.

But if the Canucks are indeed “all in,” Guentzel is the type of player that could push them over the top.