Ex-Canucks Bieksa and Stetcher team up for a good cause

Former Vancouver Canucks defencemen Kevin Bieksa and Troy Stecher are teaming up for a good cause.

The two former beloved Canucks are joining forces to run a skate for professional hockey players. Proceeds raised from the skate will go towards the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation and the TS51 Foundation, which is run by Stetcher.

Bieksa announced the fundraiser today on his X account, where he shared some of the details, including the charities involved.

The event will take place from August 26-29 at Minoru Arena in Richmond, British Columbia.

Helping run a pro skate where NHL players can get ready for their season, along with raising money for 2 great causes. Feel free to come watch or donate to the charities. @vanhockeyschool #CMHF #TS51 pic.twitter.com/c8clLtssS7 — Kevin Bieksa (@kbieksa3) August 8, 2024

Stecher played for the Canucks from 2016 until 2020. He was a contributor to the 2020 team, which made a deep playoff run in the COVID-affected season. Stecher scored an emotional game-winning goal against the St. Louis Blues, which he dedicated to his father, Peter, who had passed away a few months before. Stecher learned of his father’s passing on Father’s Day.

He was always very popular among Vancouver fans. The Richmond native eventually left in free agency and played for a few teams before joining the Edmonton Oilers, where he came just one game short of winning the Stanley Cup this past season.

Bieksa was also an extremely popular player with the Canucks fanbase. He played for the team from 2005 until 2015, when he moved to the Anaheim Ducks. The rugged blueliner was a key player on the 2011 team, which went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

Canucks fans can still get their dose of Bieksa by tuning into Hockey Night in Canada, where he is part of the panel. He’s thrived in the role and is generally regarded as one of the more entertaining and informative television personalities.