Canucks' Pius Suter gets married at Lake Como in Italy

Vancouver Canucks forward Pius Suter has enjoyed a special summer as he recently revealed he got married.

The 28-year-old published some images to Instagram showing highlights from his wedding with wife Sara. The two got married in Laglio on Lake Como in Italy, an internationally known destination.

Lake Como is a luxury travel destination with several small towns nestled close. It’s in the northern part of Italy, not far from Milan.

A lovely wedding venue can be seen in one of the images posted by Suter, while the other shows the happy couple in a boat on the famous lake.

THE SUTERS 💙

Congrats to Pius and Sara! (📷 via IG / pius_suter) pic.twitter.com/ZkWm36kTm6 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) August 8, 2024

Pius and Sara have photos together on the player’s Instagram going back multiple years as the couple has clearly been together for some time.

He posted this photo of the couple back in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @pius_suter

Suter signed with the Canucks late last summer on a two-year deal worth an average of $1.6 million per season. He finished his first season with the team with 14 goals, 15 assists, and 29 points in 67 total games.

The Swiss-born forward filled a variety of roles for the team. He spent time at centre, as a top-line winger, and in multiple other spots in the lineup.

Suter scored one of the most memorable goals of last season when he scored the lone goal in the Vancouver Canucks victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the first round.

He managed to score that series-winning goal despite only being able to eat liquids through a straw after taking a puck to the face earlier in the series.