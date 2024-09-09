NewsVentureTechTransportationUrbanized

North Vancouver residents can try new e-cargo bike program for FREE

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Sep 9 2024, 5:06 pm
North Vancouver residents can try new e-cargo bike program for FREE
Evolve

BCAA’s Evolve E-cargo bike pilot will soon launch in North Vancouver in partnership with the District of North Vancouver and the City of North Vancouver.

BC Hydro and LandlordBC are also supporting the pilot, which offers customers unique travel options that we have yet to see from other companies offering bike share programs.

The best part is that the Evolve e-cargo bike pilot will be free for North Vancouver residents.

As part of the pilot, two options will be available to book: the Evolve Long Tail E-Cargo Bike and the Evolve E-Cargo Box Bike.

Evolve Long Tail

You’ll likely recognize the branding, which resembles the popular Evo carshare program’s design.

Evolve Box Bike

According to Evolve, the program hopes to offer locals a “new choice to explore e-cargo bikes as a sustainable and practical alternative to car travel for short trips and shopping around the North Shore.”

Eight e-cargo bikes will be available as part of the pilot, and you’ll be able to pick them up and drop them off at six locations around the North Shore.

Booking is fairly straightforward and can be done through the Evo app. If you’re picking up through a public library, you’ll need to select e-bikes or e-scooters in the app, and you can skip the driver’s license requirements. Then, choose the Evo Return option and pick your date and time to book.

If you’re picking up at a multi-unit residential building, the program is reserved for tenants. Tenants must sign up on the Evo app, but you can book at designated property offices.

While the pilot is free, late returns and no-shows might result in fines.

This isn’t the first time Evolve has offered up free rides. When the e-bike service launched in Nanaimo, some services were offered for free.

To learn more about the program and how to sign up, click here.

Amir AliAmir Ali

Amir Ali is a Staff Writer with Daily Hive, born and raised in Vancouver, BC. Amir loves writing about real estate, crime, and fun offbeat hyperlocal stories. He also loves tofu very much.

