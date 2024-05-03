Nanaimo introduces brand-new e-bike service with FREE rides available

The City of Nanaimo has launched its first e-bike program, which will see 100 e-bikes accessible through the popular Evo carshare service.

The program was launched on May 1 in partnership with BCAA’s Evolve E-Bike Share at 16 parking zones in downtown Nanaimo, the Old City Quarter, and recreational areas such as Maffe Sutton Park and Bowen Park.

Payment options include per-minute ($0.35) or per-hour charges ($12.99), or a monthly subscription. To celebrate the launch, the first 1,000 new Evo members to use the service will receive 30 free minutes using promo code NANAIMO.

According to the City, the service will gradually expand to cover Vancouver Island University and the Hospital, with plans to reach BC Ferries Terminal and Hullo Ferry Terminal by summer.

If you’ve used the Evo carshare service, it’s very similar: users can sign up, locate available e-bikes (on a first-come, first-served basis), unlock them via QR code, and start riding.

Helmets are not provided, and it’s encouraged to bring your own.

The City said the pilot program aims to enhance transportation options by providing a convenient, sustainable, and affordable mobility solution.

“By providing residents with accessible and eco-friendly mobility options, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also enhancing the overall livability of Nanaimo,” said Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog.