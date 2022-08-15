Plan for SFU Burnaby campus tower includes new TransLink bus exchange

Big changes are planned for the existing TransLink bus loop at Simon Fraser University’s (SFU) Burnaby campus, situated right on the border of the academic campus and the “UniverCity” residential neighbourhood.

The SFU Lot 24 city block of 8955 University High Street — immediately north of the Cornerstone Building — is currently largely vacant, only occupied with temporary presentation centre buildings for local developer Mosaic.

A newly submitted application by Mosaic submitted to the City of Burnaby outlines the plan to finally develop the property into a wide range of mixed uses. RWA Architecture is the project’s design firm.

The northern half of the site will be turned into a new replacement TransLink bus layover (parking) facility, while the southern half will be developed by Mosaic into a 17-storey building with an attached six-storey podium. SFU and SFU Community Trust will retain ownership of the northern half of the site for the public transit authority’s uses.

Existing condition of Lot 24:

Future condition of Lot 24:

The existing bus loop will be replaced with an on-street bus exchange wrapping around the sidewalks of the new building’s eastern and southern perimeters. Four bus stops for passenger waiting, boarding, and disembarking areas are planned.

Over 12,000 sq ft of SFU institutional space on the ground level will activate the building’s southern frontage with University High Street, including the SFU Legacy Event Centre and SFU Spirit Store, as well as a cafe/bar, lounge and seating area, and interpretive theatre.

Up above, there will be 234 condominium homes, including 116 one-bedroom units and 118 two-bedroom units.

East Campus Road on the east side of the bus layover facility and development site will be reconfigured to allow for a future SFU building development parcel on the western end of this TransLink parking facility. Until SFU is ready to develop this parcel, the current development will install a temporary landscaped plaza space.

SFU and TransLink have already approved the overall design concept, which includes a dedicated indoor lounge space for bus drivers during their layovers/breaks.

Under the municipal government’s policies, a rental housing component is required for the Mosaic condominium building, but SFU is seeking to fulfill this requirement by taking into account its future student residence developments on the other side of the campus.

The building’s total floor area is about 202,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio of a floor area that is 2.26 times larger than the size of the two-acre lot, including the TransLink bus layover facility footprint.

Three underground levels will contain about 300 vehicle parking stalls and 240 secured bike parking spaces.

In accordance with SFU’s campus master plan, various major changes are planned for this core area of the campus, including new academic/institutional buildings, an art museum, and additional campus-serving retail/restaurant uses.

The SFU Burnaby campus terminus station for TransLink’s future Burnaby Mountain gondola line is located footsteps away, just to the southeast of the Cornerstone Building.