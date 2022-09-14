Evo Car Share expands to Surrey City Centre under new return model

Evo Car Share is finally expanding to Surrey, but it will be operating under a different service model than its free-floating model of home zones in Vancouver and Victoria.

The BCAA-owned and operated car share service announced today it has launched Evo Return in Surrey City Centre.

Under Evo Return, users can book up to 30 days in advance of their trips and they are required to pick up and return the vehicle to the same parking location.

This service is starting as a pilot project, with Evo Return cars found at two SkyTrain stations — five cars at Surrey City Centre Station, and another five cars at King George Station. All vehicles are hybrids and they can be booked with the app. The rates are based on Evo’s regular minute, hour, or daily rates.

Evo Return in Surrey allows people to plan their long-distance trips longer in advance, but it comes short of the full-scale, free-floating model as the city’s population density may not be able to generate enough users to support the operating costs.

“We’re super excited to bring Evo Return to Surrey. We really want to help locals with another way to get where they want to go without needing to own or lease a car,” said Amitis Khorsandi, director of Evo Car Share.

Such a service carries some similarities with Modo Car Share.