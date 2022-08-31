Evo Car Share expands its fleet size by 50% in Victoria

The fleet size of Evo Car Share is growing by 50% within Victoria to help meet the growing demand for the service.

BCAA announced today that its Victoria fleet will see the addition of 45 new hybrid cars, which brings its fleet total in British Columbia’s capital city to 125 cars.

Additionally, Evo Car Share’s home zone for Victoria is expanding to connect the Camosun College Lansdowne campus and the University of Victoria campus via the Shelbourne Corridor.

The expansion is timed with the start of the new school year, and the growth of overall transportation demand. This also marks the one-year anniversary of Evo Car Share’s launch in Victoria.

According to BCAA’s survey of Evo Car Share users, 65% do not own or lease their own car, and 60% find the car share service to be more convenient than renting a car. The most popular use of the service in Victoria is grocery shopping, followed by nights out, commuting, and last-minute trips, especially during poor weather.

It should be noted that Evo Car Share’s operations in Vancouver and Victoria are independent of each other, meaning users cannot take a car from the Vancouver home zone, go onboard a ferry, and leave the car in the Victoria home zone. They must bring back the car to the home zone of origin.

If ride-hailing giants are able to expand to Victoria, Evo Car Share could see some competition. Uber’s application to expand to Victoria and Kelowna was rejected in late 2021, but the company has made a new application this month to expand to both markets.

BCAA is also diversifying its Evo Car Share business by starting a new Evolve e-bike share division, which launched a pilot project in Whistler earlier this month.