Uber makes new attempt to seek Victoria and Kelowna expansion approval

Victoria and Kelowna are now amongst the largest markets in Canada without Uber, but the ride-hailing giant is now making a new attempt to change this.

Uber has made a new application to the provincial government’s independent Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) for a license transfer from another ride-hailing company to operate in additional regions in British Columbia, including Victoria and Kelowna.

“For a licence transfer to be approved, the PTB has to consider whether Uber is fit and proper to operate, and is capable of providing the proposed service. Fortunately, the PTB has found Uber to be fit and proper and capable on two separate occasions now. And our track record remains strong,” reads a statement today by Uber.

The ride-hailing company’s new attempt is supported by the mayors of both cities.

“Ridesharing companies provide safe, reliable, and affordable on-demand services that meet the expectations of our residents and visitors. We’ve heard from local businesses, entrepreneurs, and our hospitality industry that there is an immediate demand for these services,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basrin added, “Uber’s arrival in Kelowna is long overdue and we encourage the PTB to finally approve this application. We embrace providing diverse transportation options for both residents and visitors, with the goal of reducing both car dependency and the need for parking, while increasing mobility options.”

Basrin also notes that other cities with major ride-hailing operators have seen the number of impaired driving charges decrease and that it enables supplemental income opportunities for residents on their own time and schedule, with little investment.

This follows the PTB’s decision in December 2021 to reject Uber’s application of creating a new operating license within the Victoria and Kelowna areas. The previous application was first submitted in August 2020.

At the time of the original rejection, the PTB explained that the pandemic impact of depressing the demand for point-to-point, on-demand vehicle transportation services “would unduly harm” existing ride-hailing and taxi companies and that both Victoria and Kelowna are “unable to absorb more competition at this time.”

Furthermore, the PTB stated it “is satisfied that Uber is fit, proper and capable of providing the proposed service. In the current circumstances, however, the board is not convinced that there exists a public need for the service applied for.”

But much has changed since late 2021, with transportation demand making a strong resurgence, and tourism seeing its strongest recovery yet, especially with the return of cruise ships in Victoria this summer.

Uber previously stated that there have been tens of thousands of attempts to use their service through the app in Victoria and Kelowna each over the year-long period before the original rejection, which they asserted is proof of the demand for their services.

Uber and Lyft both launched their operations in Metro Vancouver in January 2020, almost immediately after PTB approval. Currently, both ride-hailing giants’ operations within BC are limited to only the Lower Mainland.

Statistics released by the PTB in 2021 suggest Uber and Lyft have largely taken over the market share once dominated by taxis in Metro Vancouver.

As of April 2022, there are 11,500 vehicles in the Lower Mainland licensed for ride-hailing operations.