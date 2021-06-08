Evo Car Share launching in Victoria this summer

There will soon be a new way to get around at the southern tip of Vancouver Island, as Evo Car Share has announced plans to launch in Victoria on August 1, 2021.

The BCAA-owned service will deploy a starting fleet of 80 of its latest Toyota Prius low-emission hybrid vehicles. Members of Evo will be able to pick-up and drop-off an Evo anywhere within 20 sq km of the downtown Victoria home zone or at a special satellite zone at the Lansdowne campus of Camosun College.

However, drivers must drop-off their car in the home zone where they picked it up from. This means drivers cannot pick up a car in the Vancouver home zone and drop it off in the Victoria home zone.

Car share users in Victoria, like Evo’s service in Vancouver, will have designated free parkade spots, street parking in residential areas, and free metered parking.

“We’re excited to add a new, convenient choice for Victorians looking for ways to get around town,” said Dave Wharf, the senior manager of business operations for Evo, in a statement.

“Data shows that every Evo removes an average of nine personal vehicles from the road. It’s all about providing choices. Our members typically mix Evo with public transit and more active options such as walking and biking to get around efficiently.”

Evo’s expansion into its second market is timed with the provincial government’s schedule to gradually ease health and travel restrictions over the coming weeks and months.

Late last summer, Uber submitted an application to the provincial Passenger Transportation Board to launch its ride-hailing service in Victoria and Kelowna. The application is still in the process of being reviewed.