Evo user drives on rim out of logging road after puncturing tire

A Metro Vancouver Evo driver got into a hairy situation on a logging road last weekend when their tire burst — and they kept driving until the rim was bare all the way back to the main road.

Tom Brooks came across a carshare vehicle near the end of Harrison East Forest Service Road on September 2 at around 2 pm.

Brooks has seen a number of burst tires and damaged vehicles on roads in the area and wants drivers to know they need to bring an appropriate car and have a plan in case their tire gets punctured.

“There’s no cell reception to call for help. So you need to have a spare or repair kit, know how to use it, and to drive for the conditions,” he said.

The Evo’s rear tire had completely come off, and the rim appeared warped and badly damaged.

Dave Wharf, senior manager of Evo’s business operations, confirmed to Daily Hive that the driver got a flat tire and continued to drive with the blown out rubber for “quite a distance,” resulting in damage to the rim.

The driver was liable for all costs, including towing and damage repair.

Evo drivers are prohibited from going off-road, including up Forest Service Road.

“Evos are not built for that kind of adventure, so please, Evo users, don’t do this!” Wharf told Daily Hive.

Brooks snapped a photo of the broken Evo and shared it on Vancouver Reddit. Comments from other users quickly boosted the photo to the top of the page, as people speculated how long the driver kept driving on the rim.

“They kept driving for a long time after they got a flat,” one user said.

“You are now out of the home zone,” another commenter joked.

The Evo fleet is mainly composed of Toyota Priuses, which Brooks doesn’t think are good vehicles for off-roading.

“Maybe don’t take your Evo up FSRs,” he captioned his Reddit post.

The Harrison East Forest Service Road provides access to several nature sites including Bear Creek, Cogburn Creek, and Rainbow Falls — for those who have a vehicle that’s rugged enough.

As for the Evo that didn’t make it, Wharf said it’s already been repaired and is back in the Evo fleet.