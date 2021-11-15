“Do NOT use any water”: Merritt issues warning for residents as thousands are told to evacuate

As the City of Merritt continues to deal with flooding, officials are telling residents to not use any water until further notice.

In a tweet, the City says the wastewater treatment plan has failed and flushing a toilet or running a faucet at this time will result in it backing up into your home.

The City of #Merritt wastewater treatment plant has failed. Flushing a toilet or running a faucet at this time will result in it backing up into your home. Do NOT use any water further notice. pic.twitter.com/mLBchS0yr6 — City of Merritt (@CityofMerritt) November 15, 2021

There is no estimated time when the situation will be fixed.

Bailee Allen lives in Merritt and captured this video.

Meanwhile, people living in a number of areas of the city have been forced to evacuate their homes because of flooding.

During a news conference Monday morning, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says about 2,000 people are under an Evacuation Order.

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS: If you reside in the highlighted zone, you are required to evacuate immediately. pic.twitter.com/Sn6xVHfAdF — City of Merritt (@CityofMerritt) November 15, 2021

In a release, the City says, “Main Street and Voght Street bridges are inundated with water and should not be used for any purpose. Houston Street is threatened with water and therefore the only route into or out of Collettville is at risk. If this road is lost then it will not be possible for anyone to get in or out of Collettville except by helicopter. As such, all residents must evacuate Collettville.”

Overnight, The Coldwater River has breached its banks in multiple locations.

Crews were going door to door overnight, warning people in affected areas to leave their homes.

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS: If you are in the outlined area, South of Coldwater Avenue and East of Voght Street, please evacuate immediately. pic.twitter.com/wPxV6RcQLG — City of Merritt (@CityofMerritt) November 15, 2021

Residents under Evacuation Order have been told to register at the ESS Reception Centre at 1950 Mamette Ave (Merritt Civic Centre).

The City says there are currently 50 beds at the ESS Reception Centre and it is working on obtaining more.

People not impacted by the flooding are being asked to host family and friends who have been forced to leave their homes.