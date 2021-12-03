Flooding forces evacuation order in Hatzic Prairie area near Mission

An evacuation order has been issued for Hatzic Prairie, a community near Mission in the Fraser Valley.

The order was given by the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) on Friday afternoon at 12 pm. There are 56 properties affected.

Heavy rainfall and debris jams have caused overland flooding from Lagace Creek, Dale Creek, Hatzic Slough, and other watercourses, causing what FVRD calls an “immediate danger to life, health, and property.”

An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District for Hatzic Prairie, Electoral Area F. Get the full details, including what properties are affected and what you need to know by reading the order here: https://t.co/wQGNq4dSOR pic.twitter.com/mLm2VwuMea — City of Mission (@Mission_BC) December 3, 2021

“There may be varying degrees of floodwater depth on your property,” reads a notice from FVRD. “The Evacuation Order has been issued due to limited road access. Please be aware that on-site water and septic systems may cease to function when flooded.”

Individuals affected by the order are asked to evacuate immediately with a 72-hour emergency supply. Critical items such as medicine, ID, cash, cards, and keys can be taken; pets should be brought in kennels or on leashes.

