Abbotsford details Return Home plan as some evacuation orders are lifted

In some welcome news for Abbotsford residents who were forced to evacuate due to flooding, the City of Abbotsford has announced a Return Home plan as the evacuation order for the north area of the Sumas Prairie has been lifted.

Water levels dropped 30 millimetres, or 12 inches, over the past 24 hours. Residents will need to exercise extreme caution as they navigate newly opened areas.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun made the announcement at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

The lifting of the evacuation order for the north area is already in effect, meaning residents can head back to their respective communities.

The Return Home plan will be implemented gradually as water levels in some areas are still too dangerous and many assessments still need to be made in terms of property and land damage. So far, they know of one house that has been completely destroyed, and they don’t yet know how many properties will be uninhabitable.

The City has launched a Return Home plan for evacuated residents. Information can be found online at https://t.co/F4ZmAOmtbc and includes a map of the evacuated areas. This will be a valuable resource as evacuation orders are lifted in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/GEpqF2W0gc — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) December 3, 2021

Braun appeared to get emotional while he was announcing the details of the Return Home plan, pointing out later in the conference that he has friends who live in the area.

“I am probably going to have my best sleep tonight,” he said.

He also said the forecast for the next two weeks is very good, adding that he is very encouraged.

Braun was asked if he thinks that the point of view will be different from now on when it comes to climate change and whether or not our American neighbours to the south will look at it the same way. Before saying that there will be lots of time for discussion, he revealed that the Washington State governor sent him some flowers yesterday.

“Which my wife greatly appreciated,” he said.