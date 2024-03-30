Estée Lauder's warehouse sale sees HUGE line-up in Vancouver

People around Vancouver have kicked off the long weekend by lining up in hopes of getting one of the sweet deals at the Estée Lauder warehouse sale.

Photos from the warehouse sale show a huge line snaking around the Vancouver Convention Centre. It’s hard not to admire everyone’s patience.

The line-up at the Estée Lauder warehouse sale is wild 😯 (Video from my colleague, Claire Fenton) pic.twitter.com/8rVxVuIabT — Beth Rochester (@BethRochester24) March 30, 2024

The warehouse sale is a chance for people around the city to spice up their beauty routine with some new products, all priced at 50% off or more.

There will be makeup, skincare, and haircare products from many popular brands, including Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Bumble & Bumble.

If you’re willing to wait out the lines for the discounted items, you should consider heading to the sale soon. The warehouse sale opened on Thursday and is closing tomorrow.

When: Thursday, March 28, to Sunday, March 21, 2024

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, East Exhibition Hall C — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Time: