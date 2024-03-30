EventsNewsFashion & BeautyCurated

Estée Lauder's warehouse sale sees HUGE line-up in Vancouver

Mar 30 2024, 5:50 pm
Claire Fenton/Daily Hive

People around Vancouver have kicked off the long weekend by lining up in hopes of getting one of the sweet deals at the Estée Lauder warehouse sale.

Photos from the warehouse sale show a huge line snaking around the Vancouver Convention Centre. It’s hard not to admire everyone’s patience. 

The warehouse sale is a chance for people around the city to spice up their beauty routine with some new products, all priced at 50% off or more.

There will be makeup, skincare, and haircare products from many popular brands, including Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Bumble & Bumble.

If you’re willing to wait out the lines for the discounted items, you should consider heading to the sale soon. The warehouse sale opened on Thursday and is closing tomorrow.

Estée Lauder Vancouver Warehouse Sale

When: Thursday, March 28, to Sunday, March 21, 2024
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, East Exhibition Hall C — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Time:

  • Thursday and Friday: 9 am to 7:30 pm
  • Saturday and Sunday: 9 am to 5:30 pm
