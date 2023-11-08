Huge line for Herschel warehouse sale snakes through Vancouver Convention Centre

Bargain hunters descended on the Vancouver Convention Centre Wednesday for the first official day of the second-annual Herschel warehouse sale.

The sale opened to the public at 9 am, and some arrived even earlier to secure a good spot in line.

“I’m here on a business trip, I’m from the States, and one of our colleagues told us about this and we thought today we’d come before leaving for the airport,” Isabella, a shopper who joined the line at 7:45 am, told Daily Hive.

Shoppers flocked to the Vancouver Convention Centre for the Herschel warehouse sale this morning, hoping to grab discounted bags and luggage (video from my colleague @samanthaholomay ) pic.twitter.com/lto5oWtL4J — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) November 8, 2023

This is the second year the Vancouver-based brand has held a warehouse sale, and the lines were long last year as well. The queue wasn’t quite as hectic as the frenzied Aritzia warehouse sale, which sees shoppers line up all the way along the Coal Harbour seawall from as early as 4 am.

One shopper took to the sale with a more leisurely approach. This was Allan Williams’s first year attending, and he said he beat the line by showing up late.

“I just walked in five minutes ago; there’s like no line out there at all. I already came here knowing I wasn’t going to wait like an hour in line, so I was like, I’m going to show up, if there’s no line, then fantastic, if there is, I’ll go get a coffee or something.”

He suggested that the rain may have kept people away this year.

Another shopper named Ian said he had a similar experience.

“I think I came here around 7:45, I just live right over there, and I was at the gym, so I thought I might as well get mine,” he explained.

Herschel shoppers were able to avoid the rain and wait inside the convention centre, although the retailer did put a sandwich board on the convention centre seawall in case it extended out of the lobby.

Herschel advertises markdowns of up to 75% on backpacks, duffle bags, travel accessories, hoodies, hats, and luggage inside.

Prices rose quite a bit from last year’s sale. For instance, carry-on luggage costs $120 a piece this year, but it went for just $80 last year.

Premium backpacks also increased to $60 from $50.

Beanies stayed the same though, at $15 for the popular winter accessory.

The convention centre hosts many popular warehouse sales throughout the year, and the Herschel one is happening in the East building from Wednesday, November 8 to Monday, November 13.

When: November 8 to 13

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East, Convention Halls A and B — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Time:

Wednesday to Friday: 9 am to 9 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 9 am to 7 pm

Monday: 9 am to 2 pm

With files from Daily Hive Vancouver’s Samantha Holomay