Massive warehouse sale for big-brand cosmetics in Vancouver returns

Nikitha Martins
Mar 26 2024, 7:35 pm
It’s shaping up to be an eventful Easter long weekend for shoppers in the city. Not only is the sun expected to shine this weekend, but the Estée Lauder warehouse sale is back in Vancouver!

With spring here, it’s the perfect time to refresh your beauty routine. the same will include make-up, skin care, and haircare brands we all love, as well as items priced at 50% off and more. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashley Harris (@harris.ashley)


For only four days, you can buy discounted products from brands like Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Bumble & Bumble.

Supported by the Premium Retail Group, the Estée Lauder warehouse will be open from Thursday, March 28, to Sunday, March 21, at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Premium Retail Group

Estée Lauder Vancouver Warehouse Sale

When: Thursday, March 28, to Sunday, March 21, 2024

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, East Exhibition Hall C — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Time:

  • Thursday and Friday: 9 am to 7:30 pm
  • Saturday and Sunday: 9 am to 5:30 pm
