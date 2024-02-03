MEC's rare warehouse sale sees CRAZY line-up in Metro Vancouver

It looks like BC’s backpackers took a break from the mountains to descend upon the rare warehouse sale held by Mountain Equipment Company (MEC).

The sale opened to the public at 10 am, but that didn’t stop eager shoppers from arriving early to make their way into the warehouse first and snag the best deals.

It looks like BC’s hikers took a break from the mountains to visit the MEC warehouse sale and grab some discounted items (video from my colleague, Arash Randjbar) pic.twitter.com/UQwrDA1E9h — Beth Rochester (@BethRochester24) February 3, 2024

Daily Hive staff visited the opening day and reported that people had been lining up outside the sale since 8 am. We hope they brought snacks for their two-hour wait.

The sale will be held in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood for nine days and will only offer deals in person. So, if you’re usually an online shopper, we’re afraid you’ll have to make the trip for these deals.

If you can’t make the sale for opening weekend, there’s no need to despair. The company shared in a release to Daily Hive that “the MEC warehouse sale is not just a one-time shopping experience, new products will be continually added throughout the event.”

MEC Warehouse Sale

Address: Old MEC warehouse, 13340 76 Ave, Surrey

Date: Saturday, February 3 to Sunday, February 11

Time: Doors open daily from 10 am to 7 pm

With files from Arash Randjbar and DH Vancouver Staff.