Here's what the weather is doing for Easter long weekend in Vancouver

After a sunny break on Sunday, Vancouver is in for rain and showers for most of this week.

But the sunny weather is set to return just in time for the Easter long weekend. Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts the next brilliantly sunny day on Friday, March 29.

Temperatures will climb too, with highs of 16°C forecast by Saturday, March 30.

We just have to get through a few days of cool, rainy weather before full sun arrives in time for the long weekend.

It looks like Easter may be a great time to get outside this year. Whether it’s a hike, an Easter egg hunt, or just exploring the city — the weather is set to be pleasant.