10 egg-citing Easter events and activities happening in Metro Vancouver

Put on those bunny ears and hop to it, Vancouver! Easter is just around the corner.

It comes just once a year, so let’s make the most of it with our roundup of 10 fun holiday-themed events for children and adults. Egg scavenger hunts, adorable baby animals, and more to discover!

What: Maan Farms in Abbotsford is hosting adorable Baby Animal Easter (BAE) Days this long weekend. From March 29 to 31, all ages are invited to get up close with baby animals, enjoy the Egg-cellent Ice Cream, and say hello to the Easter Bunny.

When: March 29 to 31, 2024

Time: Time slots from 10 am to 3 pm from Friday to Sunday

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Head to Chinatown this Easter weekend for fun activities with the whole family at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Garden. Guests will enjoy a magic show, arts and crafts, popcorn, and an Easter goody bag when they trade in the eggs they discover.

When: March 31, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $6-$8 plus fees, with family admission also available. Book online

What: Capilano Mall invites everyone to join in the fluffy festivities in the Grand Court on March 30. Build your own Lego Easter Egg while supplies last. Then take a selfie with the Easter Bunny in front of the Lego Easter creation for a chance to win a gift card.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: Noon to 2 pm

Where: Capilano Mall — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: This annual family-friendly weekend at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages two to six years old, though all ages are welcome.

When: March 29 to 31, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Special event admission of $6 for children two years old and above, $9 for adults 18+

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Easter train event throughout spring break. Children of all ages are invited on the daytime train ride, with arts and crafts, egg hunts, photo ops, a concession stand, and more. There is also a petting zoo to look forward to on the weekends.

When: March 16 to April 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (last train at 5:45 pm)

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $15, purchase on site

What: Township 7 is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt that both children and adults will love. Search for hidden gems (eggs for little ones and corks for adults) for your chance to win instant prizes. There will also be live music, an on-site petting zoo, a food truck, and wine to sip.

When: March 31, 2024

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: Township 7 — 21152 16th Avenue, Langley

Cost: $29.97 per person, register online

What: The Fabergé Ball is an interactive variety cabaret hosted by Dandy and featuring performances by Holly Graphic, Lola Loops, Miss Kiss and more. The event features a photo booth, stunning costumes, and other surprises.

When: March 29, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online or $35 at the door. VIP seating also available. Purchase online

What: Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park on March 30 for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run. The ninth annual event promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.

Little ones taking part in the 1- to 3-km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1:15 pm. To complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature live entertainment, chocolate finishers medals, bunny ears costume items, and more.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: Noon to 4:15 pm

Where: Jericho Beach Park — 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Registration: Online

What: Take the family out for a memorable day at Historic Stewart Farm. Everyone will enjoy exploring the historic farmhouse and watching the various heritage demonstrations. The little ones can make a take-home craft, and tasty refreshments will also be served.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 11 am to noon, 1 to 2 pm, and 3 to 4 pm

Where: Historic Stewart Farm – 13723 Crescent Road, Surrey

Cost: $5.75 per child, register online

What: Maplewood Farm for a fun and educational Easter event this weekend. Guests will experience arts and crafts activities for all ages, live music, local vendors, and more.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Maplewood Farm — 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $7.65 to $11.70 and free for children 18 months and under. Book online