10 egg-citing Easter events and activities happening in Metro Vancouver

Put on those bunny ears and hop to it, Vancouver! Easter is just around the corner.
It comes just once a year, so let’s make the most of it with our roundup of 10 fun holiday-themed events for children and adults. Egg scavenger hunts, adorable baby animals, and more to discover!
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
Baby Animal Easter Days
What: Maan Farms in Abbotsford is hosting adorable Baby Animal Easter (BAE) Days this long weekend. From March 29 to 31, all ages are invited to get up close with baby animals, enjoy the Egg-cellent Ice Cream, and say hello to the Easter Bunny.
When: March 29 to 31, 2024
Time: Time slots from 10 am to 3 pm from Friday to Sunday
Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Easter Egg Hunt at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden
What: Head to Chinatown this Easter weekend for fun activities with the whole family at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Garden. Guests will enjoy a magic show, arts and crafts, popcorn, and an Easter goody bag when they trade in the eggs they discover.
When: March 31, 2024
Time: 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Cost: $6-$8 plus fees, with family admission also available. Book online
Brick-tastic Easter at Capilano Mall
What: Capilano Mall invites everyone to join in the fluffy festivities in the Grand Court on March 30. Build your own Lego Easter Egg while supplies last. Then take a selfie with the Easter Bunny in front of the Lego Easter creation for a chance to win a gift card.
When: March 30, 2024
Time: Noon to 2 pm
Where: Capilano Mall — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Easter at the Cannery
What: This annual family-friendly weekend at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages two to six years old, though all ages are welcome.
When: March 29 to 31, 2024
Time: 10:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond
Cost: Special event admission of $6 for children two years old and above, $9 for adults 18+
Bear Creek Park Easter Train
What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Easter train event throughout spring break. Children of all ages are invited on the daytime train ride, with arts and crafts, egg hunts, photo ops, a concession stand, and more. There is also a petting zoo to look forward to on the weekends.
When: March 16 to April 1, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (last train at 5:45 pm)
Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: $15, purchase on site
Easter Egg Hunt at Township 7 Vineyards and Winery
What: Township 7 is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt that both children and adults will love. Search for hidden gems (eggs for little ones and corks for adults) for your chance to win instant prizes. There will also be live music, an on-site petting zoo, a food truck, and wine to sip.
When: March 31, 2024
Time: Noon to 3 pm
Where: Township 7 — 21152 16th Avenue, Langley
Cost: $29.97 per person, register online
The Faberge Ball: An Interactive Easter Cabaret
What: The Fabergé Ball is an interactive variety cabaret hosted by Dandy and featuring performances by Holly Graphic, Lola Loops, Miss Kiss and more. The event features a photo booth, stunning costumes, and other surprises.
When: March 29, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $30 online or $35 at the door. VIP seating also available. Purchase online
9th Annual Big Easter Run
What: Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park on March 30 for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run. The ninth annual event promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.
Little ones taking part in the 1- to 3-km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1:15 pm. To complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature live entertainment, chocolate finishers medals, bunny ears costume items, and more.
When: March 30, 2024
Time: Noon to 4:15 pm
Where: Jericho Beach Park — 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver
Registration: Online
Old Fashioned Egg Hunt at Historic Stewart Farm
What: Take the family out for a memorable day at Historic Stewart Farm. Everyone will enjoy exploring the historic farmhouse and watching the various heritage demonstrations. The little ones can make a take-home craft, and tasty refreshments will also be served.
When: March 30, 2024
Time: 11 am to noon, 1 to 2 pm, and 3 to 4 pm
Where: Historic Stewart Farm – 13723 Crescent Road, Surrey
Cost: $5.75 per child, register online
Easter at Maplewood Farm
What: Maplewood Farm for a fun and educational Easter event this weekend. Guests will experience arts and crafts activities for all ages, live music, local vendors, and more.
When: March 30, 2024
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Maplewood Farm — 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver
Cost: $7.65 to $11.70 and free for children 18 months and under. Book online