Forecasters say an atmospheric river is headed Vancouver‘s way. So the question is, who else wants to get out of this rainy city?

An Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist told Daily Hive it’s too early to have any accurate predictions for the amount of rain that will fall but said that a few different storm systems are all coming on the scene on top of each other at once.

The Weather Network calls for nearly 100 mm of rain between Saturday and Tuesday alone.

So, if you would rather not deal with another soggy weather event, here are some cheap-ish last-minute flights you could take to hotter places.

All the flights are roundtrip fares departing from YVR with fees included.

With gorgeous beaches, warm weather, and picturesque palm trees, Miami is the perfect last-minute getaway.

According to Skyscanner, a roundtrip to the sunny destination will cost $569, but there is a catch. Going there, you’ll be making two stops. One is a 23-hour layover in Las Vegas after flying with Flair Airlines. From there, you’ll hop on a flight with Spirit Airlines to Atlanta for about three hours until you can finally jet off to Atlanta.

There will be two layovers on the way back home as well.

This flight takes off Friday and returns on February 2.

Of course, there are easier flights to catch, but they will cost you about an extra $100 to $200.

If you’re really craving some beach time, how about a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico?

The cheapest flights are going for just $538 if you leave tomorrow and return next Friday.

Like the Miami flight, there are some long layovers when you go for this deal.

But for the most convenience, there is a direct flight with WestJet for $825.

How about a trip to Europe instead?

For $869, Air Transit is offering a flight from Vancouver to Porto, Portugal, which takes off Friday and returns next Thursday.

There is one layover on outbound and on your return.

The best for last — Tokyo, Japan.

You can catch a flight tomorrow and see massive neon-lit skyscrapers to historic temples, parks, and museums in the incredible capital.

For $918, you can spend a week in the major city.

There is one layover there and back, and you will need to catch flights with two different airlines.