A 10,000-km-long “monster-sized” jet stream is making its way to Canada, bringing some wild weather along with it.

According to The Weather Network, the massive jet stream is ruler-straight and stretches from China to BC as it continues to develop.

Jet streams are categorized as narrow bands of strong winds that develop in the upper levels of the atmosphere, typically around 30,000 feet, notes the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

This particular jet stream will hit Canada’s west coast first, with “significant impacts” as it travels across the country.

Starting next week, BC will be slammed with atmospheric river weather events, meaning a lot of rain is in store for the “wet coast.”

Pacific air will push north, creating an “intense warm-air ridge,” states The Weather Network, resulting in temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above seasonal averages for much of the country.

Starting Tuesday, the prairies will be hit with significantly above-average warm weather, which will be a welcome change from the current below-freezing temperatures.

The East Coast is in store for an opposite weather effect; however, as The Weather Network notes, a “trough” is developing over the region that will bring much colder air with it.

The cold temperatures will be felt across Ontario and Quebec next week.

Southern Ontario will start to warm up, but the below-freezing temperatures will continue into late next week for the southern Quebec region.

The Weather Network adds that warmer temperatures are expected for the first week of February, but for the rest of the month and going into March, the east coast of Canada will be hit with another blast of winter weather.