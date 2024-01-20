Goodbye, magic: WestJet is de-theming its Disney planes

After about a decade of providing passengers with some magical flair in their journey, two WestJet planes will shed their Disney theming before the end of 2024.

A spokesperson for WestJet told Daily Hive on Friday the airline will “retire”the Walt Disney World Resort livery on two aircraft.

“In this case, the co-branded liveries will be updated following a natural transition in our contract agreements with Disney Parks & Resorts. The two aircraft in question will be repainted to match the existing WestJet fleet,” said the spokesperson in an email.

Over the years, both planes made trips serving not only routes reaching Orlando International Airport — the home airport of Disney World, the “Most Magical Place On Earth” — but also WestJet’s domestic and international networks, and other US transborder routes.

The first Disney-themed plane, called the “Magic Plane,” first took to the skies in 2013, when the Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft was repainted to feature Sorcerer Mickey. There was a little magic inside the plane, too, as the head rest covers of the seats featured starts, and passengers were served special cookies in the shape of Disney characters.

The Magic Plane was unveiled with great fanfare in December 2013.

Then in 2015, WestJet unveiled a second Disney-themed plane, specifically themed after the Frozen franchise.

The interior of the Frozen-themed plane had decals and headrest covers to mimic the cold-to-warm livery on the aircraft’s exterior, and the 54 separate overhead bin doors each had a unique Frozen-themed decal. At the time of the unveiling, WestJet said the paint team watched Frozen to get them into the spirit before work began.

Although the onboard magic is disappearing, Disney is looking to attract more Canadians to Disney World this year.

Between January 11 and September 28, 2024, Canadian residents can save 20% on the admission cost of five-day or longer Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets. These dates are consecutive, and there are zero blackouts, including Canadian spring breaks.

The minimum purchase of five-day theme park tickets also provides just enough time for guests to leisurely visit and take in all four Disney World theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios — as well as the water parks and the other shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings at Disney Springs.