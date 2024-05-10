Saddle up for horseback wine tours in the Similkameen Valley this summer

If it’s true that business distinctiveness is what sets a company apart from others, then Equines & Wine seems poised for great success. Add to that the genuine passion of owners Steve Roche and Kim Thomas, and it’s a surefire bet.

Based in the picturesque Similkameen Valley of British Columbia, the village of Keremeos is starting to get some well-deserved attention for its breathtaking scenery and burgeoning wine scene.

Among the diverse winery experiences now available in the region, Equines & Wine stands out with its singular fusion of adventure, natural beauty, and personalized winery visits.

This wasn’t a concept brewed up in a winery boardroom; it was even simpler than that. Steve & Kim’s plan to spend a leisurely Sunday together, riding their horses to the far end of the valley and visiting local wineries on the way back, unexpectedly went viral on social media when they shared photos of their day.

The incredibly positive feedback sparked an idea that not only gave them a chance to highlight their hometown but also help provide funding for their passion project: rescuing horses.

Originally from South Africa, Steve provides a wealth of knowledge for both parts of the Equines & Wine equation. As viticulturalist and operations manager of Clos du Soleil wines, Steve is well-versed in the intricacies of winemaking and the unique terroir of the Similkameen Valley, adding a level of expertise to this venture that is valuable whether the rider is a wine enthusiast or a full-blown oenophile.

Kim, Steve’s partner in life and business, shares his passion for wine and adventure. Practically born and raised on a horse in nearby Cawston, she has cared for, trained, and rescued numerous horses and has spent years teaching riding to both children and adults. Her calm and encouraging demeanour made getting on a horse after several years both easy and enjoyable.

Together, they’ve crafted an extraordinary experience that enables guests to discover the beauty of the Similkameen Valley in an entirely new light. While unusual, travelling via horseback offers guests a truly immersive experience along with a unique vantage point of the surrounding beauty.

Those with limited or no riding experience shouldn’t let that stop them.

Each person is paired with a gentle, well-trained horse, allowing them to meander through vineyards, orchards, and scenic trails, taking in the beauty of the valley at a leisurely pace.

Equines & Wine runs three-hour tours on weekends from April through to the second week of October. The three hours include three wineries plus a stop for lunch. They lead a maximum of four riders, so it remains exclusive, but they will consider a longer five-hour tour, a larger private group, or a weekday ride if there’s sufficient interest.

Our tour started at the Grist Mill and included stops at Robin Ridge Winery, Corcelettes Estate Winery, Clos du Soleil Winery, and lunch at The Farm Store.

What makes Equines & Wines truly special is the immersive nature of the experience. By exploring the valley on horseback, guests connect with the land in a way that is impossible through other means of transportation. The slow pace of the tour allows for a deep appreciation of the valley’s beauty, while the wine and food tastings provide a taste of the region’s rich viticultural heritage and incredibly robust bounty.

But the concept doesn’t work without the authenticity of people like Steve and Kim, who offer a lot more than a horseback ride. They’re offering a highly personalized experience that will open your eyes to the beauty of a place they love and that is a lot of fun in the process.

Throughout the ride, the focus was never on themselves but always on the region and the community.

“There are so many incredible people here that make it such a fantastic place to call home. Equines and Wine is about getting our Valley better known, not just be known as the last town before you get to Osoyoos.”

