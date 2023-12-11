Vancouver Idol: Critics divided on the singing ability of Enrique Iglesias

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fans of Enrique Iglesias have been nothing but supportive of the star after the first night of the Trilogy Tour in Vancouver, though many concert-going critics have called out his singing ability online.

Iglesias is taking to the stage again this evening on night two of the Trilogy Tour in Vancouver, but what can fans expect?

Daily Hive received some video footage from someone who questioned his ability at last night’s Vancouver show:

Video of #Enrique at the #Vancouver show last night. You be the judge. How’s his performance? pic.twitter.com/TEbcPcz8hD — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) December 11, 2023

Another Vancouver concertgoer also had some harsh thoughts about his performance.

He was off beat, lacked much of any stage presence and the lip synching was too much. He just didn’t seem into it…was drinking on stage so perhaps he was over-served to begin with. Couple songs were good, but overall he was pretty meh — Grady Sas (@GradySas) December 11, 2023

On TikTok, some videos of the Spanish sensation have gone viral for the wrong reasons.

While many of the posts about his recent performances are in Spanish, Google Translate can help us decipher some sentiments from fans.

The translation of this TikTok post states, “I’ve already lost the desire to go to one of his concerts. Is his voice gone, or what’s wrong with him?”

This TikTok video is a little more blatant, simply stating, “Can’t sing!!”

Fans are divided on whether or not it’s true, with some claiming that’s how the singer sounds.

Someone else asked, “Autotune broke?”

A youth culture website called The Tab actually did an “investigation” into whether or not Iglesias could sing, and the results were hilarious.

Did you see Iglesias in concert in Vancouver? What did you think of his singing ability?