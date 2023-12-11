EventsNewsConcertsCuratedPop Culture

Vancouver Idol: Critics divided on the singing ability of Enrique Iglesias

Amir Ali
Dec 11 2023, 9:31 pm
Vancouver Idol: Critics divided on the singing ability of Enrique Iglesias
Fans of Enrique Iglesias have been nothing but supportive of the star after the first night of the Trilogy Tour in Vancouver, though many concert-going critics have called out his singing ability online.

Iglesias is taking to the stage again this evening on night two of the Trilogy Tour in Vancouver, but what can fans expect?

Daily Hive received some video footage from someone who questioned his ability at last night’s Vancouver show:

Another Vancouver concertgoer also had some harsh thoughts about his performance.

On TikTok, some videos of the Spanish sensation have gone viral for the wrong reasons.

While many of the posts about his recent performances are in Spanish, Google Translate can help us decipher some sentiments from fans.

The translation of this TikTok post states, “I’ve already lost the desire to go to one of his concerts. Is his voice gone, or what’s wrong with him?”

@natashavlogs Enrique Iglesias 😱su voz 😱🥹🥹😱Ya se me quitaron las ganas de ir a un concierto de él 🥹se le fue la voz o que pasa con el ? 🥹 mi favorito 🥹🥹🥹#enriqueiglesias #usa #eeuu #eeuu🇺🇸 #concierto #viral #fyp #scene #scenery #foryou #parati #fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral #videoviral #foryoupage ♬ sonido original – Natasha Vlogs

This TikTok video is a little more blatant, simply stating, “Can’t sing!!”

@armandojuarez418 #enriqueiglesias #cantsingforshit #helostit #trilogytour #proof #whatdoyouthink ♬ original sound – AJ

Fans are divided on whether or not it’s true, with some claiming that’s how the singer sounds.

Someone else asked, “Autotune broke?”

A youth culture website called The Tab actually did an “investigation” into whether or not Iglesias could sing, and the results were hilarious.

Did you see Iglesias in concert in Vancouver? What did you think of his singing ability?

