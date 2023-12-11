Trilogy Tour brings bald-capped Pitbull fans to Vancouver concert

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s the second night of the Trilogy Tour in Vancouver, and if the first night was any indication, things will get wild again as Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, and Ricky Martin take to the stage.

The Rogers Arena X account shared a video of Vancouver fans slaying in concert outfits, including some Pitbull fans decked out in bald caps.

Vancouver came to SLAY with these outfits. 😎 #TrilogyTour pic.twitter.com/b6u2VQPWEq — Rogers Arena (@RogersArena) December 11, 2023

Surprisingly, if you’re interested in going to the last of two Vancouver shows, some tickets are still available, and they’re not as expensive as tickets to The Rolling Stones.

Tickets offered by Ticketmaster can be purchased for as low as $99. Meanwhile, some resellers are selling tickets for nearly $1,000.

After last night’s show, the three global phenomenons get a short break for Christmas before the Trilogy Tour continues into the new year.

Fans have been posting videos of the Trilogy Tour online, with some pointing out that it was Iglesias’ first time in Vancouver.

Enrique Iglesias LIVE in Vancouver, B.C. 🇨🇦 for Night-1 at the Rogers Arena last night! 🫶🏼🎉 🏟️ Rogers Arena (Night 1/2)

📍 Vancouver, B.C. (10 NOV 2023)#TheTrilogyTour pic.twitter.com/OpoWc9RSHZ — Enrique Iglesias Fans (@EiTeamIndia) December 11, 2023

