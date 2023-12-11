EventsNewsHumour & WeirdConcertsCuratedPop Culture

Trilogy Tour brings bald-capped Pitbull fans to Vancouver concert

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Dec 11 2023, 7:12 pm
Trilogy Tour brings bald-capped Pitbull fans to Vancouver concert
@RogersArena/Twitter

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Refuge Canada

Sat, December 9, 10:00am

Refuge Canada

CHRISTMAS BOAT PARTY CRUISE VANCOUVER 2023 | PARTY WITH SANTA

Sat, December 16, 8:00pm

CHRISTMAS BOAT PARTY CRUISE VANCOUVER 2023 | PARTY WITH SANTA

New Year's Eve Parq Gala 2024

Sun, December 31, 9:00pm

New Year's Eve Parq Gala 2024

New Wave New Year’s Eve 2024

Sun, December 31, 9:00pm

New Wave New Year’s Eve 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s the second night of the Trilogy Tour in Vancouver, and if the first night was any indication, things will get wild again as Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, and Ricky Martin take to the stage.

The Rogers Arena X account shared a video of Vancouver fans slaying in concert outfits, including some Pitbull fans decked out in bald caps.

Surprisingly, if you’re interested in going to the last of two Vancouver shows, some tickets are still available, and they’re not as expensive as tickets to The Rolling Stones.

Tickets offered by Ticketmaster can be purchased for as low as $99. Meanwhile, some resellers are selling tickets for nearly $1,000.

trilogy tour vancouver

Ticketmaster

After last night’s show, the three global phenomenons get a short break for Christmas before the Trilogy Tour continues into the new year.

Fans have been posting videos of the Trilogy Tour online, with some pointing out that it was Iglesias’ first time in Vancouver.

Did you get out on the first night of the Trilogy Tour in Vancouver? Let us know your experience in the comments.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Listed
+ News
+ Humour & Weird
+ Concerts
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop