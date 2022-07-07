If you’ve ever wanted to be part of the cabin crew on an airline, you might want to check out an opportunity from Emirates, especially if you want to escape this cool and wet Vancouver summer.

Emirates is holding a job fair in Metro Vancouver on Friday, July 8, at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown at 9 am.

The airline is based in Dubai, and employees are offered some fancy perks.

While the average salary is about $3,500 per month, the perks offered to cabin crew members sweeten the deal. Plus, you get to travel the world.

Perks include free furnished accommodation in Dubai and fully covered layover expenses. Transportation is also covered.

The furnished accommodations include utilities and a TV.

Employees are also entitled to 30 calendar leave days per year, including one free annual leave ticket to the country of origin.

Emirates calls it the best job in the world, thanks to being able to wake up in exotic locations like Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, or Singapore.

Emirates is looking for people fluent in written and spoken English who are at least 160 cm tall and can reach up to 212 cm high. Applicants will also need to be able to fulfill visa requirements for the United Arab Emirates. In addition, applicants only need to have completed their Grade 12 education.

People who have visible tattoos after wearing the uniform aren’t encouraged to apply.

More information about the opportunities is available here. Candidates are encouraged to pre-register for a “smoother experience.”