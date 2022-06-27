If you’re looking to start a new role this summer, then you’ve come to the right place.

Right now, there are a ton of places looking to hire in Vancouver. From specialized jobs to entry-level roles, take a look at this snapshot of the local job market and see if there’s a good fit for you on this list:

Companies hiring in Vancouver

Homes by Avi is expanding and looking to add the best residential framing crews from across Canada for Single-Family and Multi-Family homes. If you have a crew ready to work and are looking to relocate to Calgary to join forces with Homes by Avi’s 40+ years of experience in Calgary and surrounding area communities, contact information below. Jobs: Framing Crew – Residential Construction.

Framing Crew – Residential Construction. Perks: Homes by Avi offers competitive prices plus per house signing bonus. It treats its trades with the utmost respect with a scheduled pay structure.

More: For more job openings, please visit the career page

Trulioo (Truly You) was founded in 2011 to help reduce fraud, mitigate risk, and increase trust and safety online. Trulioo provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide — all through a single API integration. Its clients include some of the world’s most prominent tech companies, banks, crypto platforms, payment processors, and money transfer companies, along with major online marketplaces, financial institutions, and gaming companies. Its mission matters — for billions of people everywhere. Trulioo truly believes that everyone is someone, and invites you to join its mission and celebrate the positive change the company is making in the world. Jobs: Truiloo is hiring for more than 30 positions, including, Content Marketing Specialist/ Editor, Content Marketing – Copywriter , Senior Content Writer, Marketing Operations Specialist, Marketing Data Analyst, Front End Engineer, and Junior Compliance Analyst.

Trulioo offers competitive compensation along with great extended health and dental benefits, a Health & Wellness Spending Account, and RRSP matching. Learning opportunities include our Education, Training & Certification Policy, and professional development programs. The company hosts various sports and wellness activities, social events, birthday celebrations, lunch and learns, and encourages friendly (but often competitive!) games of ping-pong and foosball. The Vancouver offices have spectacular waterfront views and are next to some of the city’s best restaurants. The offices are conveniently located within walking distance of transit, and employees have access to gym facilities and free bike lockers. Trulioo values its employees and has created a flexible and friendly work environment where everyone can succeed and grow with the company! More: Trulioo is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and its commitment to inclusion across race, gender, age, religion, identity, and experience connects the company with the customers and communities it serves, attracting top talent and passionate changemakers across the globe. For more information visit their careers page.

Knak, the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required. Knak is platform-agnostic, meaning emails are fully responsive, render flawlessly across browsers, and sync seamlessly with marketing automation platforms. Knak also works with the top marketing automation platforms in the market, including Adobe Marketo Engage, Eloqua, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Adobe Campaign, and more. Knak gives you back complete creative control. Jobs: Knak is currently hiring for Content Marketing Manager, Customer Marketing Manager, Demand Generation Manager, Graphic Design Lead, Senior Product Marketing Manager, and Social Media and Communications Specialist. All open positions are available remote or hybrid, based on candidate preference. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture. Let Knak know why you’d be a great addition here.

Knak knows there is more to life than work, doing everything it can to make sure employees are happy and healthy, both inside the office and out. Perks and benefits that come along with working at Knak include; minimum three weeks’ vacation, seven days of life leave, half-day Fridays in the summer, $1,000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5,000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture and so much more. More: To learn more about Knak’s open positions, visit the website.

Diligent is the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, serving one million users from over 25,000 customers around the world. Its innovative technology gives leaders a connected view of governance, risk, compliance, and ESG across their organizations, sparking the insights they need to make better decisions and lead with purpose. Jobs: Director of R&D, Principal Software Engineer, R&D Manager (Serverless Infrastructure), Senior Software Engineer, Product Designer – Automation, Sales Development Representative, and more.

Employees enjoy industry-leading extended health benefits and competitive salaries, paid days off to volunteer in their community, relocation opportunities to Diligent’s international offices, and other perks to keep their minds and bodies healthy. Diligent prides itself on offering employees endless growth and mentorship opportunities at all levels, from professional development to job shadowing, to make their career goals happen. More: You can learn more about Diligent openings on the careers page.

Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want. Jobs: Float is hiring for Product Manager, Accounting (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Full Stack Engineer (Remote), and additional positions.

Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education & learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team. More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.

Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card, and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry. Jobs: Givex is currently hiring a Python Applications Developer and a Digital Marketing Manager.

You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally. More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived. Commit changed that. Come help build the future of distributed work, today. Jobs: Full-time remote: Senior Full-Stack Developer.

Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer. More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page — or, if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.

Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: its employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs. Jobs: DevOps Specialist, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Demand Generation Specialist, Associate, People Business Partner, Workplace Experience Coordinator, and additional positions.

Our newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! We’re a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy. More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Modern Niagara is one of Canada’s largest Mechanical Contractors with operations in 6 major markets – Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, and Ottawa. Modern Niagara Vancouver combines more than a hundred years of local market knowledge and service excellence with the buying power, scale, advanced technology, and project management capabilities of a national contractor. Due to its fantastic reputation within the industry, our trusted team has been involved in some of the biggest construction projects in British Columbia. Jobs: We currently have 22 open opportunities within British Columbia. These positions included: Senior Project Manager & Project Manager – Special Projects, Project Manager – High-Rise Residential, Director of Sales, FP&A Manager, HR Business Partner, IT Support Technician, Estimating Coordinator, Piping Foreperson, Skilled Trades Personnel, and many more. The levels of experience required within these roles range from senior personnel to recent and upcoming graduates and apprentices.

Modern Niagara boasts competitive salaries and a comprehensive benefits package including an attractive pension program, health and dental plans, profit-sharing program, further educational assistance, extensive internal training schedules, reduced working days every Friday, a pet-friendly office, Goodlife fitness membership discounts along with opportunities for career development and professional advancement. In addition to this, you will also be given every opportunity to succeed whilst also working on some of Vancouver’s most significant projects that will change the landscape of the region for many years to come. More: To view all the exciting opportunities, visit Modern Niagara’s available jobs.

15. Xero

Xero is a global tech company from New Zealand that provides cloud-based accounting software to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and advisors across Canada, allowing access to real-time financial data anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With over 3.3 million subscribers, the platform includes a core accounting solution, payroll, workforce management, expenses, and projects. Xero also offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps. The company recently acquired Calgary’s TaxCycle for a total of $75M CAD and is excited to continue to expand its Canadian presence. Jobs: Xero is currently hiring for 12 in-person and remote positions that include: Senior Sales Operations Analyst, Bilingual Technical Writer (EN/FR), Senior Android Engineer, Machine Learning Engineer, Intermediate Data Engineer, and Senior Front-End Engineer (React).

Xero offers a number of great perks including Health and Wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance, a flexible work environment, and parental leave benefits. At Xero, team members are given 10 annual Wellbeing days to be used for things like mental health, caring for sick family or one’s own sickness. On top of that, compassionate leave is a tool that People Leaders can utilize to grant employees additional time off (beyond Wellbeing and PTO) when anyone is dealing with a challenging circumstance. More: To learn more about Xero and check out all of the job openings in Vancouver and across Canada, visit Xero Careers.

Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, , Hinge, and Match.com). The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent. Jobs: Our growing team is currently hiring: DevOps Engineer, Principal User Experience Designer, Senior Data Analyst, Senior Data Scientist/ML Engineer, Senior Product Designer.

Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, maternity & parental leave top-up, fertility preservation benefits, matching, personal & professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group-wide mentorship program, a global gift matching , corporate membership, health and wellness benefits and much more! More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and the roles open roles here.