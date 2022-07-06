Five hot summer jobs that are in high demand in Vancouver and pay well

If you’re looking for work, there are several summer jobs in high demand in Vancouver.

While it might not feel like summer when it comes to the weather, employers are using the season as a keyword for the purposes of hiring new staff.

Several summer jobs are in high demand in Vancouver right now, particularly within five specific fields. Some of the gigs are great seasonal opportunities if you’re just looking for some temporary work till the fall, while others will allow you to get paid to be outdoors.

You can find openings under all five categories on Indeed.ca.

While most bars or clubs that serve alcohol would probably be looking for someone with experience, it’s not uncommon to be able to get your foot in the door as an assistant.

Starting wages largely depend on your experience, but even if you’re making just over minimum wage, you can make a lot more in tips. There are even some positions on Indeed that start you at $22 to $28 an hour.

It pays very well to be a lifeguard in Vancouver.

Some starting positions through the City of Vancouver start at $30 an hour. The drawback is that you do need to acquire lifeguard certification, along with a CPR certificate.

You can, however, apply if you’re in the process of acquiring your certification.

While it helps to have some form of basic first aid to be a camp counsellor, for many openings it’s not a necessity. You will likely need to complete a criminal record check.

It’s also a great summer gig if you’re still in school and want some extra cash on the side.

While many camp counsellor positions only pay minimum wage, you can find openings that offer more generous wages.

If you like working outdoors and don’t mind working up a sweat, a summer landscaping gig might be just what the doctor, or bank account ordered. Landscaping gigs are in high demand.

Through Indeed, landscaping positions pay an average of $25 to $28 an hour. Depending on your level of experience, you could be earning a lot more than that.

The only caveat is that you’d need to have access to landscaping equipment.

If you like the outdoors and are a people person, being a tour guide could be a fun way to kill some time and make some cash this summer.

Many of the tour guide positions on Indeed don’t require any experience, just an upbeat attitude and friendly personality.

Some gigs pay per gig, some pay per month, and some pay per hour. Through Indeed, we were able to find several tour guide gigs that pay over $30 per month.