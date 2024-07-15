Emirates Airline hiring in Metro Vancouver for jobs with epic perks

If waking up in Rio de Janeiro sounds like a good time, you may want to consider applying with Emirates Airline, which is holding a Metro Vancouver job fair for cabin crew later this month.

Emirates Airline held local job fairs the past two years, and they were so successful that they’re back this summer with another one.

The job fairs are taking place in only two Canadian cities, and here are all the details about the Vancouver fair and what’s on offer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

The job fair takes place on Saturday, July 27, starting at 9 am at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown. Emirates Airline said the event is an “Open Day,” meaning no pre-registration is required. However, interested applicants are asked to review the requirements before arrival.

As a member of Emirates Airline’s cabin crew, you must be fluent in written and spoken English; additional languages are considered an asset. In addition, Emirates Airline is looking for team players who are a minimum of 21 years old, at least 160 cm tall, and can reach 212 cm high. You also need to meet UAE’s employment visa requirements.

No special experience is needed aside from one year in hospitality or customer service and a minimum of grade 12 education. You also cannot have any visible tattoos while in uniform.

The average starting pay is AED 10,170 per month, which converts to CAD$3,785. However, a plethora of perks add a lot of value to the gig. For example, employees get meal allowances, hotel accommodations, and transportation to and from the airport.

Furnished accommodation in Dubai is also free of charge, including utilities. Employees are also granted 30 calendar days of leave per year, including one firm-free annual leave ticket to their country of origin. All cabin crew will receive a comprehensive package for medical and dental services at designated Emirates Clinics.

If you are planning to attend the job fair, there is a dress code you should be aware of.

Emirates serves over 150 cities in 85 countries. For more information, click here.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: Registration starts at 9 am on-site

Where: Hilton Vancouver Metrotown – 6083 McKay Avenue, Burnaby

With files from Amir Ali