Always wanted to fly higher in your career? Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is on the lookout to onboard tons of new roles, and while we can’t guarantee landing these gigs at one of BC’s top employers will get you in the pilot’s chair, it could at least raise your position financially if you qualify.

Plus it comes with some pretty sweet incentives beyond the salary itself.

“Your work experience goes beyond the paycheck,” the company writes on its latest job postings. “We support your personal and professional development, well-being, and a thriving work culture with generous vacation days, extensive health benefits, retirement savings matching, wellness programs, community engagement, commuting support, and continuous learning opportunities.”

Here are some examples of open positions:

Salary range: $97,599 to $127,555 per year

If you land this gig, you could make up more than $127,000 based on 37.5 hours per week as a senior technical analyst and business intelligence developer within the IT department. You will need to have a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a similar education, plus 10 years of post-degree experience with business intelligence reports.

Salary range: $68,011 to $88,886 per year

This is a term role until January 2025 and promises to be the perfect fit for someone who likes high-pressure environments and can deal with information overload. In this role, employees will monitor and utilize alarm systems, radios, phones, emails, and social media to dispatch and coordinate operational staff, maintenance, and emergency responders to maintain uninterrupted safety and security.

Salary range: $72,560 to $104,305 per year

YVR is looking for a talent acquisition program specialist to join its human resources team to provide recruitment services. A post-secondary degree in human resources and three to five years of experience in the related field are required.

Salary range: $68,011 to $88,886

This job is for those who love to communicate and enhance the company’s reputation and brand through media relations and public affairs tasks. It includes 24/7 media and social media coverage, which the successful candidate would share with key team members. To qualify, the candidate needs to have at least four years of work experience and an undergraduate degree.

Salary range: $72,544 to $94,811

Do you have your BC Trade Qualification as a Plumber/Gas fitter and a Cross Connection Control tester certification? You could be the perfect fit within the facilities maintenance team and work in BC’s largest building.

“By leveraging your expertise in diagnosing and promptly resolving plumbing issues, delivering exceptional customer service, and contributing to a seamless and efficient workflow, you’ll play a crucial role in maintaining the building’s infrastructure and ensuring the utmost satisfaction of our clients,” YVR wrote about the role.

