Are you a nature lover who’s in search of a new career opportunity? Parks Canada currently has several job openings across the country.

With the exception of some office roles, most of these opportunities are perfect for the outdoorsy types. The majority of these positions also don’t require a college degree, but some do need you to pass certifications, depending on the role.

The positions vary: as a fire crew member, you might find yourself in isolated parts of the national park, while other jobs might require you to use your people skills to interact with the general public.

Ready for a career change? Read on to see if any of these jobs are the perfect fit for you.

Québec

Locations: Parks Canada — La Mauricie and Western Quebec Field Unit

Chambly, La Mauricie National Park of Canada, Montréal Island

Salary: $56,131 to $67,788

Deadline: December 31, 2024

Requirements: A high school diploma or combination of education, training, and experience. Experience in general admin tasks

Description: Parks Canada is looking to fill the role of an accounting assistant and executive assistant. In these roles, you will perform various administrative duties such as preparing several types of documents, managing the mailbox and inquiries, paying invoices, helping to manage a database, managing meeting logistics, and tracking budget expenditures.

Ontario

Location: Bellevue House National Historic Site, Kingston

Salary: $26.86 to $29.20 per hour

Deadline: July 22, 2024

Requirements: A secondary school diploma or combination of education, training, and experience. Experience interacting with the public, managing complaints, maintaining facilities, and handling cash and retail operations.

Description: This role requires you to stand for extended periods and wear a Parks Canada uniform. You must also be able to lift items of up to 30 lbs and deal with “fluctuating, unpredictable visitor demands and requirements.”

Alberta

Location: Parks Canada — Jasper National Park of Canada

Salary: $58,379 to $65,988

Deadline: July 14, 2024

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or acceptable combination of education, training, and experience. Minimum of two years of post-secondary education in environmental or natural science. CIFFC Basic Fire Management course

Description: Parks Canada is looking for a Fire Crew Member to fill this term position (July to November). You’ll have to work and travel in varied terrain and in unpredictable weather conditions in isolated locations. You must be willing to work irregular hours and obtain certifications to operate all-terrain vehicles and marine vessels as required.

BC

Location: Parks Canada – Canadian Rockies Hot Springs, Radium Hot Springs

Salary: $26.86 to $29.20 per hour

Deadline: August 15, 2024

Requirements: Completion of secondary school. Experience in providing information and service to the public, experience in managing payments, and cleaning washrooms and facilities

Description: As a visitor services attendant, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that the environment is safe. You must be able to connect with people and exercise sound judgment. This role will require you to wear a Parks Canada uniform and personal protective equipment, and the ideal candidate will be willing to work irregular hours, perform various tasks, and work in variable weather conditions.