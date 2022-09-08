"A beacon of eloquence": Tory, Ford react to Queen Elizabeth II's death

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Premier Doug Ford have expressed their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement released shortly after her passing, Tory called the late monarch a “constant and reassuring presence” in Canada and across the world.

“On behalf of the people of Toronto, I offer heartfelt condolences to The King and members of the Royal Family as well as to the many people throughout the Commonwealth who will be feeling a profound sense of loss as we mark the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II,” Tory’s statement reads.

“So many of us have known no other Queen. She was the one constant and reassuring presence in our own country and on the world stage — a beacon of eloquence, stability and commitment to duty — over so many decades.”

Her Majesty displayed “selfless service” throughout her reign, Ford said, adding that she was “respected and admired” for both her sense of duty and commitment to charity.

Buckingham Palace announced this afternoon that The Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. At 96 years old, she was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Both Tory and Ford remarked on The Queen’s “long and warm relationship” with, and frequent visits to, Canada.

That bond began in October 1951 when the then-Princess visited Toronto in place of her ailing father, King George VI. The trip saw her and Prince Philip take in a hockey game at Maple Leaf Gardens.

The Queen’s first visit to Toronto as Head of State took place in 1959 during a tour of Canada. Arriving on HMY Britannia with Prince Philip, The Royals attended the 100th running of the Queen’s Plate at Woodbine Racetrack and visited City Hall.

She praised Toronto’s diversity during a 1973 visit, and a 1984 Royal Tour saw Her Majesty take part in celebrations for the city’s 150th birthday. The trip also took her to Corso Italia where she was greeted by 20,000 people.

The Queen returned to Toronto in 1997 and 2002, and her final visit to Canada in 2010 ended in Toronto. Over her seven-decade reign, she travelled to Canada 22 times.

Ford expressed condolences to King Charles III, and wished him “great success in continuing his mother’s legacy.”

“[The Queen’s legacy] will live on through her relationship with this country, province, and city over the years,” Tory said. “The Queen will be profoundly missed.”